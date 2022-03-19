The Batman review: Robert Pattinson gives us “the emo Batman” and Zoe Kravitz a sensual Catwoman

Dir: Matt Reeves. Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell. 15, 176 minutes

In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death, taxes and Batman. The Caped Crusader has been a cultural constant since its inception in 1939, acclimating to the days of ’60s cheesiness or post-9/11 cynicism, and now being reintroduced via Robert Pattinson before its current iteration has. taken his final bow (Ben Affleck’s last appearance in the role is scheduled for Flash of this year).

Joel Schumacher gave Val Kilmer and George Clooney nippled batsuits in the ’90s, Christopher Nolan’s trilogy gave him a philosophy, Zack Snyder gave him the urge to kill in 2016’s Batman v Superman. We’ve been served tray after tray. of Batmen with the promise that this, now this, will be the only Batman we need.

And here we are again, on another lap around the DC Comics palmist carousel. Matt Reeves is now in the driver’s seat, having successfully transformed the franchise from the Planet of the Apes in the matter of a modern epic. Much of the press tour has been spent batman comparing itself with the American new wave of the seventies and with Taxi driver by Martin Scorsese, exactly as Todd Phillips did while promoting the already twice Oscar-winning joker. But isn’t this a bit tiring? Isn’t it dangerous, too, that the machine of hype constantly insist that every new comic book movie is a radical, genre-defining miracle?

batman It’s a very good Batman movie. Thinking of her as something else only leads to illusion or disappointment. It also undermines the more subtle work of Reeves’ film, which stays true to the character’s main iconography – the bat ears, the elaborate contraptions, the encroaching darkness – while questioning their usefulness. Comparatively, it stands somewhere between Christopher Nolan and Tim Burton, with one foot in our reality and the other planted in a gothic aesthetic. not to go derived in part from the comics The Dark Knight Returns and Batman: Year One by Frank Miller.

Maybe that’s where our new Batman, Pattinson, would fit in, too, though his performance hasn’t been that small since his days as twilightstripped of the exhilarating chaos that infects her performance in good time or The Lighthouse. I can’t blame him. Anything off the grumpy, monotonous register would be considered riotous by fans, so hopefully it sounds almost exactly like Christian Bale did in Nolan’s much-admired Dark Knight trilogy in the early 1990s.

The curtain bangs that Pattinson sports as Bruce Wayne, the man behind the cowl, at least allow us to differentiate his Batman as the “emo Batman.” And he swings magnificently when Bruce lashes out at his butler Alfred (Andy Serkis) and says, “You’re not my father.”

But Reeves isn’t here to bore us with yet another origin story of dead parents and pearls scattered around a Gotham City alley. We have finally been given the “World’s Greatest Detective”, as they like to call him in the comics, in the flesh. Reeves has made no secret that Paul Dano’s Riddler, one of Batman’s closest adversaries, is directly inspired by the Zodiac Killer, which terrorized California in the 1960s and became one of David Fincher’s greatest films.

This Riddler massacres city officials while taunting the police with clues, poorly lit videos shot in portrait mode, and, to justify the name, brain teasers. It’s clear that Reeves saw Dano’s performance as a suspected child abductor in prisoners (2013), by Denis Villeneuve, and said, “Yeah, thanks, more of that.” No offense to Dano, but he makes an excellent serial killer, all taut and tame with a dark desperation.

Reeves’ script, co-written with Peter Craig, delves into the homage more broadly and effectively than Scorsese’s festival of joker. The streets of Gotham City are covered in the same kind of acid rain that fell on the futuristic LA of bladerunner; John Turturro, as crime boss Carmine Falcone, seems barely aware that he’s in a comic book movie. Colin Farrell is so unrecognizable as the Penguin, hidden under layers of latex and a glutinous mob accent, that one begins to wonder why they didn’t hire a guy who… looked like that. After all, there are a hundred character actors who can play mobsters in their sleep.

Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, on the other hand, is reduced to the cliché of the cinema woman not to go and at the same time rises with it. She tends to exaggerate the fact that she can “take care of herself” while becoming conveniently helpless when Batman is around, but Kravitz plays the part with an elegance that drinks like milk, and her every entrance is telegraphed. by the mewling of Michael Giacchino’s strings. She brings a sexiness that would otherwise seem to be extinct in the comic book genre.

This is a Batman that, in many ways, feels more intimate than we’re used to. Reeves’ version of a car chase is captured, not with cranes and helicopters, but with a claustrophobic POV (point of view) set on the front wheels or the driver’s face, exquisitely and provocatively framed by cinematographer Greig. Fraser. We see a Shadow Batman, whose entrances are signaled only by the ominous clang of sheet music or the slap of his boots, but he too goes down hard and limps away from him, defeated.

Nolan’s trilogy, at times, seemed unsure how its rebuke of authoritarianism could sit side by side with a Batman heralded as the benevolent capitalist. Reeves’ Batman makes more sense: he is an isolated and traumatized man, treated like a freak by the rest of society. And there is a surprising twist hidden between the folds of this narrative not to goone that precisely probes the individualistic politics of the figure of the vigilante.

batman it didn’t need nearly three hours to tell what is, at heart, the relatively simple story of its hero’s moral awakening, but it’s a feat in itself that the film has its own voice and perspective, rather than sounding like a Frankenstein from all previous Bruce Waynes. Should he make good on his final promise of a sequel? batman He has risen, but he could be pushing fate if he decides to come back.