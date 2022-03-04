‘The Batman’ review: Robert Pattinson reboot is mixed bat-bag

When the title character first sheds his cape and cowl in “The Batman,” a moody, methodical, and ultimately disappointing return to Gotham City, his initial vision of Bruce Wayne may come off as slightly surprising. Not because of the good actor who plays him (it’s Robert Pattinson, as if he doesn’t know that), but because of the heavy bruises that obscure his pale face, as if he’s been wearing a mask under the mask. Bloody blows are to be expected for a vigilante who scours Gotham’s underworld at night, but these particular wounds might as well have been inflicted from within him. This Bruce Wayne doesn’t look like a playboy or a billionaire, let alone a hero; with his unkempt mane of hair and morning air of degradation about him, he looks more like a collapsing addict, or a young rock star gone mad.

Director Matt Reeves, who wrote the film’s dense script with Peter Craig, plays into these associations with an early snippet of Kurt Cobain singing “Something in the Way,” a beat of acoustic angst provided by one of the two pieces of music. recurrent of the tape. The other, variations of which will soon leak into Michael Giacchino’s death march, is “Ave Maria,” which sets a mournful tone even before it appears at an actual Gotham funeral. Death is in the air, thanks to the Riddler (Paul Dano), a cross between Ted Kaczynski and Will Shortz, who clearly has something from the David Fincher movies, given the techniques he’s borrowed from the Zodiac Killer and retailer John Doe from “Seven”.

The deadly sins punished here are all treasonous sins, committed against the people of Gotham by their ostensible enforcers of law and order. The Riddler’s first victim is the town’s mayor (Rupert Penry-Jones), a high-risk target for a story that soon entangles us in a maze of legal, financial, and political corruption. We find ourselves in a harsh and rainy Gotham City that, without Tim Burton’s gothic eccentricity or Joel Schumacher’s excess of neon, suggests a Manhattan from which bright lights and warm colors have been banished. (The often oppressively murky footage was shot by Greig Fraser, current Oscar nominee for “Dune.”)

In this sense, it should be noted that “The Batman” lasts almost three hours, although “hard” is not the right word; Eschewing pop optimism in favor of psychological realism, it moves forward with a grim seriousness of purpose that some might mistake for pomp and pretense. In other words, those who didn’t buy Christopher Nolan’s serious and exciting “Dark Knight” trilogy (itself inspired by some of Batman’s darker comic book adventures, including Frank Miller), you will find many objections here.

Their complaints deserve some sympathy, but also some attention. He has often exaggerated the harshness of Nolan’s “Dark Knight” movies, many times to the detriment of their breakneck narrative speed, mischievous wit and gorgeous immersive visuals of his own. The problem isn’t really that there are too many serious superhero movies or too many frivolous ones. (And after the pseudo-epic efforts of Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” who can even say where the seriousness ends and the silliness begins?) The problem is that there are too many, that is, until to the point that even a movie as witty and restrained as “The Batman,” which by all accounts is a meticulously crafted attempt to get a tarnished pop cultural phenomenon back on track, may struggle to justify its existence.

Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon and Robert Pattinson as Batman in “The Batman.” (Jonathan Olley/DC Comics)

Reeves, for his part, knows the dangers of franchise fatigue. As was made clear by his adaptation of a thriller of vampires in 2010, “Let Me In”, and with his magnificent recent contributions to the “Planet of the Apes” series, he has a gift for giving big-budget genre cinema a human touch, and for putting a new spin on it. to a very trite material. And so “The Batman,” assuming our familiarity with Bruce Wayne’s inner and outer demons, goes to great lengths to avoid reproducing the trappings of the origin story formula. When the film begins, Batman has been acting as a vigilante for two years, and his voice in off he approximates the wearyingly ambivalent tone of a 1970s film noir: part period detective, part Paul Schrader antihero.

This Batman calls himself “Revenge,” though thankfully we’re spared another ugly recreation of the personal tragedy he’s avenging. But though the murders of Bruce’s billionaire parents are left off-screen, that tragedy resonates insistently throughout a story that delights in turning individual trauma into collective unrest. To the extent that this broad story is coherent, it does so around the theme of the lost children: as Bruce confronts the truth about his late parents and their legacy not without its complications, Gotham itself takes on the quality of a scarred boy, repeatedly betrayed and abandoned by those charged with his protection.

Few have been more cruelly betrayed than the Riddler, who, in keeping with this film’s somber tenor, plays a much less outlandish version of the character than, say, Jim Carrey. He’s also more sadistic: clad in a mask and army green jacket reminiscent of certain gun-loving anarchist groups, this Riddler steps out of the shadows to mutilate faces, lop off thumbs, and set “Saw”-style traps for self-proclaimed elites. from the city. He wants to point out, shame, play and mutilate. At each crime scene he leaves a cryptic note that basically reads “Mr. Batman, I’ve given you all the clues”, starting a bat and mouse dynamic that forces the masked hero to collaborate not only with his ally, Lieutenant James Gordon (an excellent Jeffrey Wright), but with the rest of the Gotham police. .

The recurring image of Batman inside rooms with seemingly hostile cops, rather than vanishing into thin air as is his wont, creates an intriguing tension even as it pushes the film in the direction of old-school detective procedural. Batman’s investigation plunges him into the twisted and sometimes tedious goings-on of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Oz aka the Penguin, played under layers of makeup by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. Enough has been said about Farrell’s transformation into an iconic Batman villain without wishing he’d been given something more interesting to do than just grimace, frown, and drive like a maniac. Villain-wise, he lacks success, although Farrell is agile enough to hint at untapped possibilities; if this Penguin joins Jared Leto in a “House of Gucci” buddy comedy, he would see it for a few minutes.

Robert Pattinson in “The Batman”. (Jonathan Olley/DC Comics)

There’s so much more to the story, a missing girl, a couple of bombs, an uninteresting car chase, an explosive climax, and some impressive performances, especially from Reeves’ brilliant collaborator on “Planet of the Apes.” Andy Serkis, here playing Bruce’s loyal butler Alfred, with a refreshing absence of motion capture assistance. And things heat up when Batman sheepishly joins forces with nightclub waitress Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), who juggles her own mysterious agendas as she weaves her way through Falcone’s inner circle. This latest flirtation between Batman and Catwoman has its expected delights, though it’s disappointing that actors as sexy as Pattinson and Kravitz aren’t allowed to do more than steal a few kisses on a Gotham rooftop. Like models from an unusually bland leather catalogue, they’re dressed from head to toe and with nowhere to go.

Kravitz has been given the outline, if not the substance, of a compelling personal story. His Catwoman is another of Gotham’s betrayed daughters, motivated by a desire for justice that sometimes turns into a thirst for revenge; she exists to remind Batman of his own resolve never to take a human life, but also to stoke his own violent urges. In this sense, I am #TeamCatwoman; having recently seen “Kimi,” I can’t think of a movie that wouldn’t be better if Kravitz showed up with a nail gun.

Batman’s pacifist path is noble enough, but like so much in “The Batman,” it feels like a wake-up call to an all-too-familiar moral dilemma. What is it that separates Batman from all the masked monsters he tries to take down? To what extent is it a powerful symbol and what exactly does it symbolize? These are questions that have to be asked freshly and convincingly with every re-release, and “The Batman” ponders them with a sincerity that soon gets bogged down in the obvious.

It’s a film of half measures alternately promising and frustrating, in which Reeves’s astute narrative instincts and the usual imperatives of franchise film production battle repeatedly to a draw. The tone of “The Batman” is often off-putting, as you’d expect from a serial killer story, but too often Reeves promises violence, only to cut it off abruptly and confusingly; Without the shackles of a PG-13 rating, this film could more persuasively, and boldly, peer into the darkness he so insists on. Here and there, the film nods to real-world politics, especially when it comes to race: Notably, if unenthusiastic, the cast includes a black mayoral candidate (Jayme Lawson); a man of Asian descent (Akie Kotabe) who gets beat up on the subway; and a Latino cop (Gil Pérez-Abraham) who helps Batman uncover a key piece to the Riddler’s latest puzzle.

In these and other moments, “The Batman” seems poised to criticize his hero and the compromises of his own priceless privilege, to expose some of this Batman’s figurative blind spots. But it falls far too short, and Pattinson, who played a self-important billionaire sociopath in David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis,” doesn’t get a chance to delve similarly into this iconic character. Batman is used to being overshadowed, usually by his most colorful nemesis, but here he feels overshadowed by the inertia of filming and by an attempt at renewal, a word that is repeated insistently, that too often falls into wanting renovate. In Pattinson’s poignant but unrealistic portrayal, this Bruce Wayne is a lost boy, a rage addict, and ultimately a chaotic force for good, trying to discover things about himself that audiences have discovered long ago. weather.

‘The Batman’ Classification: PG-13, for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and suggestive material Duration: 2 hours, 56 minutes On billboard: In general release on March 4

