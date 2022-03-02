‘The Batman’ reviews: Critics praise performances by Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in new Matt Reeves blockbuster

batman receiving positive reviews from critics before its release, the performances of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz were singled out for praise.

In Matt Reeves’ reimagining of the popular superhero, Pattinson’s dark knight follows the clues left behind by a sadistic killer.

While critics seem hesitant to give the new Matt Reeves movie too much credit, so far it seems like the new film is considered a worthy addition to the superhero canon.

“’The Batman’ is a very good Batman movie. Thinking of her as something else only leads to deception or disappointment,” wrote the critic of The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey.

“In the end, we were given the ‘World’s Greatest Detective,’ as he is usually called in comics, in the flesh.”

Adding praise to Kravitz in her role as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Loughrey wrote, “Kravitz plays the part with an elegance that drinks like milk.”

Variety praised the film highly in his review, calling it a “realistic, often brutal, nearly three-hour film noir [que] It registers among the best of the genre.”

In another article, IndieWire he said he spoke of a future “in which superhero movies of all sizes would become so endemic to modern cinema that they no longer had to be superhero movies at all… for better or worse. Especially for the better.”

The Telegraph he gave the film a five-star rating, saying Reeves “proposed a phenomenal perspective.”

However, not everyone was impressed. TheVerge “It’s a very passable return to Gotham with a fancy car in tow, but it’s not the absolute shake-up to the system that the beleaguered Batman movie franchise needs.”

Many critics also complained about the film’s length of three hours.

“‘The Batman’ didn’t need nearly three hours to tell what it is at heart: the relatively simple story of its hero’s moral awakening,” commented the review of The Independentwhile Guardian called the film “too long”.

However, The Hollywood Reporter was undeterred by the film’s length, its reviewer writing, “My attention was not lost at any point during the considerable three-hour run.”

batman It will be released in theaters on March 4. Here you can read the full review from The Independent.