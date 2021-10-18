The Batman, Robert Pattinson and that audition wearing the costume of … Val Kilmer!

When you think about the Batman by Robert Pattinson inevitably wonders if the star of Tenet and Maps to the Stars will be able to withstand the heavy legacy of colleagues of the caliber of Christian Bale and Michael Keaton: the actor has however revealed to us that he has already supported in great secrecy the comparison with another of his predecessors.

We are talking about Val Kilmer, protagonist of one of the most unfortunate films on the masked executioner of Gotham, namely that Batman Forever who in 1995 found himself falling under the blows of the merciless confrontation with the then recent chapters signed by Tim Burton, and therefore often forgotten by most along with George Clooney’s even less successful Bruce Wayne.

It was revealed by Robert Pattinson himself: during the panel of the DC FanDome which saw the presentation of the new trailer for The Batman, in fact, the actor revealed that he had supported the audition for the part of the protagonist in Matt Reeves’ film wearing just the costume developed 26 years earlier for Val Kilmer … Evidently proving quite convincing!

Who knows, with the help of the deepfake some fans will not decide to give us a version of Batman Forever with Pattinson in place of Kilmer. You think this could change your judgment on Joel Schumacher’s film? Let us know in the comments! Let’s see, in the meantime, why we were not shown the face of the Riddler in the trailer for The Batman.