News

The Batman, Robert Pattinson and that audition wearing the costume of … Val Kilmer!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

When you think about the Batman by Robert Pattinson inevitably wonders if the star of Tenet and Maps to the Stars will be able to withstand the heavy legacy of colleagues of the caliber of Christian Bale and Michael Keaton: the actor has however revealed to us that he has already supported in great secrecy the comparison with another of his predecessors.

We are talking about Val Kilmer, protagonist of one of the most unfortunate films on the masked executioner of Gotham, namely that Batman Forever who in 1995 found himself falling under the blows of the merciless confrontation with the then recent chapters signed by Tim Burton, and therefore often forgotten by most along with George Clooney’s even less successful Bruce Wayne.

It was revealed by Robert Pattinson himself: during the panel of the DC FanDome which saw the presentation of the new trailer for The Batman, in fact, the actor revealed that he had supported the audition for the part of the protagonist in Matt Reeves’ film wearing just the costume developed 26 years earlier for Val Kilmer … Evidently proving quite convincing!

Loading...
Advertisements

Who knows, with the help of the deepfake some fans will not decide to give us a version of Batman Forever with Pattinson in place of Kilmer. You think this could change your judgment on Joel Schumacher’s film? Let us know in the comments! Let’s see, in the meantime, why we were not shown the face of the Riddler in the trailer for The Batman.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

794
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
665
News

Cinema, all films out in October
620
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
566
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
511
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
448
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
437
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
405
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
369
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
297
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top