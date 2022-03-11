The Batman: Robert Pattinson asks Zoë Kravitz not to be a Twilight hater | Catwoman, DC, Twilight, Edward Cullen | Cinema and series

Robert Pattison and Zoë Kravitz were back in the news. The protagonist of The Batman and the new cat woman They remembered together the steps of the actor in Twilight and the entire famous saga that, as well as fans, had several haters. The film directed by Matt Reeves It will hit theaters soon, and in the meantime, its stars continue to give interviews.

The Batman is closer than ever and soon fans of DC Comics will be able to see the new Gotham City Bat in action.

Even though Robert Pattinson has assumed one of the most important roles of his entire career, the artist is still remembered for another well-known one.

Robert Pattinson played Edward Cullen in Twilight (2008). Photo: Temple Hill Entertainment

Many know that, before making films of various genres, the actor rose to fame in 2008 thanks to his portrayal of the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga.

And this was a topic of conversation during an interview with Zoe Kravitzwho plays Catwoman (Catwoman).

“I didn’t see Twilight” Kravitz confessed in an attempt to joke with his partner. “Yes of course!” Pattinson replied sarcastically.

“It is no longer cool to be a hater” added Robert, who in his time not only had thousands of fans thanks to Twilight, but also a large wave of people who hated him and the film.

Robert Pattinson used medication to be Edward Cullen due to nerves. Photo: AFP

“I don’t hate her, I just didn’t see her. I didn’t participate in it,” says Zoë. “That’s so 2010” Pattinson told him again with laughter.

However, the actress corrected herself by explaining that she did see the first movie because her best friend made her go to the movies with her.

The Batman: release date

The Batman, the next Gotham City Bat movie, will arrive on March 3.

The Batman will also introduce a new version of the Batmobile. Photo: Warner Bros.

The film directed by Matt Reeves seeks to explore a new version of Bruce Wayne and other characters such as the Penguin, Catwoman, the Riddler and Officer Gordon.