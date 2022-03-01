‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson joked with Zoë Kravitz for not having seen ‘Twilight’

In 2008, Robert Pattinson starred in the movie “Twilight” that brought him to fame after playing the most famous vampire of the time, Edward Cullen. After 14 years of having released this tape, the artist defended the delivery after the statements of Zoë Kravitz, the co-star of “TheBatman”.

In an interview to promote the DC film, the artist admitted that she had not seen “Twilight” and that generated amazement in Pattinson who was the main actor with Kristen Stewart.

“It’s not even ‘cool’ to be a hater anymore,” said the British actor, to which Zoe Kravitz: “I don’t hate her, I just didn’t see her.” However, the actress clarified this misunderstanding: “No, it’s a lie, wait. I did see it once – my best friend Sky took me to see it, but I don’t really remember it at all,” she added.

This caused laughter in Robert Pattinson who preferred to continue with the promotion of “The Batman” which opens this week and described the tape as “a Batman movie different from all the ones we’ve seen.”

Robert Pattinson as the new Batman



Robert Pattinson is in full promotion of one of the most anticipated films of the year, “The Batman”, his debut in the role of the superhero, which he assures is not the typical “playboy” and that he will deal with more traumas around him.

“He’s not your typical playboy character. And he’s kind of lazy because basically he has a lot of trauma to deal with, at least as far as I can tell,” the actor said during a news conference at Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles (USA).

“The Batman”, the new film about the masked hero, will be released in theaters around the world on March 3.

The tape does not show his origins, but it reflects a Bruce Wayne (Batman’s real identity) in his thirties and in his beginnings as a superhero who still makes mistakes, mistrusts his abilities and is beginning to understand his role as protector of the city of Gotham.

