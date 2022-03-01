The Batman: Robert Pattinson recounts the Final Fantasy VII love triangle to Zoë Kravitz

Sometimes certain famous people discover their passion for videogames in totally unexpected contexts, bringing joy to their fans by share hobbies in common with his admired performers, singers, athletes or artists of any kind. In the past we have already known the hobby of a superstar like henry cavill by the video game industry or classic desktop role-playing games -even sharing the famous video assembling your own gaming PC-. Now the very Batman -on the skin of Robert Pattinson– has shared his passion for Final Fantasy 7 in full interview of the new film with an incredulous Zoe Kravitz that I did not expect such a detailed account from Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson discovers his passion for Final Fantasy 7

This has happened in a recent interview of both interpreters by batman and in which Pattinson suddenly explained that Final Fantasy VII was the first video game that made him cry. To Zoë Kravitz’s disbelief, the actress asks what she is talking about. At that moment, Pattinson recounts the outcome of Square’s famous 1997 video game, even detailing that Aeris also translated as Aerith by region.

“It’s a love triangle with Aeris, she’s like the really nice girl who has superpowers to heal everyone and make everyone better, and then with Tifa, she’s like a sexy thief and wears a short skirt. And you say, ‘I can’t decide!’ And then, Aeris, right in the splendor of her, they kill her. That’s how all men find out what love is,” says Pattinson.

The conversation continues between laughs adding that they let us choose between “who is going to cure everyone or the one in the short skirt”. batman opens in theaters this coming March 4, 2022.

Source | Kotaku