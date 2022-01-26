The Batman: Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney’s costume in the video test

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he wore the Batman & Robin George Clooney suit for his video audition for The Batman.

Robert Pattinson revealed that he wore the George Clooney costume from Batman & Robin 1997 in his video audition for the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The British actor is the latest on-screen incarnation of the Dark Knight, a role inherited from Ben Affleck.

The Batman: Selina Kyle in an image from the trailer

The Batman will chronicle Bruce Wayne’s first steps as a vigilante, focusing on his second year of fighting crime. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film will see Batman confronting The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) as his journey intertwines with that of the mysterious Selina Kyle (Zoey Kravitz). The film is partly inspired by the narrative arc of the comic Batman: The Long Halloween, but much of the overall plot is still top secret.

In a recent interview with Japanese publication Eiga (reported on Reddit), Robert Pattinson talked about his preparation for the role by revealing that he wore the Batman & Robin costume, used by predecessor George Clooney, in his audition for the role. :

“I think the video test suit was George Clooney’s … It looks good, but it was actually a nightmare. I couldn’t move. I was sweating all the time and I was afraid I couldn’t do anything about it (laughs). My costume it’s not only very beautiful, but it’s also incredibly well drawn. Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can still move. “

The Batman, Zoë Kravitz: “Robert Pattinson’s transformation is incredible”

Screen tests with different actors’ clothes has become commonplace in the world of cinecomics. Christian Bale did the video test for Batman Begins in the Val Kilmer costume, and Man of Steel director Zack Snyder talked about the experience of seeing Henry Cavill in Christopher Reeves’ Superman suit. Pattinson is the last to go through this process, wearing Clooney’s suit because Kilmer’s reportedly didn’t fit him.

We will be able to appreciate the real Rpbert Pattinson costume in The Batman starting March 3, when the film hits theaters.