The Batman – Robert Pattinson wore the George Clooney costume

There is more than a month to go before the theatrical debut of the new film A.D and the information about this new production continues to arrive incessantly. According to reports, the Warner Bros. used the infamous costume of Batman and Robin from George Clooney for a test with Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight from The Batman. Let’s find out more details together!

The Batman – Robert Pattinson and the Dark Knight costume

During an exchange with Eiga (translated via Reddit), Robert Pattinson revealed that he wore the Batman and Robin costume from George Clooney. The actor said that the costume in question is very cool but that having it on was an unpleasant experience. “It looks like a nightmare. I can not move. I was sweating all the time and was afraid I couldn’t do anything with it“.

Later, fortunately, the actor also says that he found himself much better once he put on the costume made especially for him. Speaking of which, he said: “It is not only very beautiful, but also incredibly handy. And then he continued saying: “AEven if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can still move“. Finally, he talked about how it feels to wear such a costume and this iconicity: “Once you put it on, it’s like… Yes, I feel strong, I feel hard“.

The cast and production

In the cast we find: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard. And then again, Jayme Lawson, and Colin Farrell. Reeves directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman is a character created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The producers of the film are Dylan Clark and Reeves, while Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel are the executive producers.

Exit date

The film will be released in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

