The Batman: Robert Pattinson would like Robin alongside him, but on one condition

We know the Bruce Wayne’s Robert Pattinsonin The Batman, will have no helper, except Alfred (Andy Serkis). However, the actor seems in favor of his Batman having a Robin next to him, as long as one condition is respected! Here’s which one:

“Yes, I would like to but he should be 13. It is the only solution I would accept. No, I love Death in the Family, but I think it would be really cool. And then people are scared of this, but it’s exciting. I think it could be a really fun addition. “

Recall that the only face that the character had in the cinema, was that of Chris O’Donnellwho starred alongside two different Batman: Val Kilmer And George Clooney.

The Batman, the movie

The cast of The Batman is made up of many well-known faces: together with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, they will also be there Colin Farrell (Oswald Chesterfield / Penguin), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Paul Dano (Riddler) e Andy Serkis (Alfred). In the end, John Turturro will be the boss Carmine Falcone. Also in the cast Peter Sarsgaard who will be Gil Colson, the Gotham District Attorney.

“The Batman Will Explore a Detective Case”, the sources write. “When some people start dying in strange ways, Batman will have to descend into the depths of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery of a conspiracy connected with Gotham City’s history and criminals. In the film, the entire Batman Rogues Gallery will be available and active, much like the original comic and animated films. The film will feature more villains, as they are all suspects “.