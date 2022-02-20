“The Batman”: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and part of the cast analyze their characters | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

The countdown to the premiere of “batman” has started. The long-awaited film starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz (catwoman), paul dano (riddler), Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis It hits theaters on March 4 and in the midst of promoting the event, part of the team of actors and directors analyzed their characters and revealed part of the plot.

“This is by far the most important adversary he has ever encountered”, he begins by saying Pattinson to which seconds later he adds: “the riddle seems to know secrets about Batman that even Bruce didn’t know”

Robert Pattinson in a scene from “The Batman.”

At another point in the clip, Jeffrey Wrightthe actor who plays Commissioner Gordon in “batman”talks about the way Gotham has been conceptualized in the film.

“It’s Gothic in a way I haven’t seen before. Gordon approaches Batman, I think on a level of desperation.”

Wright also mentions the Riddlethe villain, enemy of Batman interpreted by paul dano.

“We have a villain in the Riddle who leaves all these clues…” To which Pattinson complements: “And also the Riddler is directing everything directly at Batman… He wants to end up punishing him because he is mirroring Bruce’s secrets.”

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon in “The Batman.”

Zoë Kravitz, For his part, he explains a little the objective of his character: “Catwoman meets Batman who is looking for a serial killer in Gotham. They are both people who fight for what they believe in. They are not afraid to die for it.”

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in “The Batman.”

The beginnings of Bruce Wayne

The tape does not show its origins, but it reflects a BruceWayne (Batman’s real identity) Thirtysomething and beginning as a superhero who still makes mistakes, distrusts his abilities and is beginning to understand his role as the protector of Gotham City.

”There are residues of his trauma, he has practically mastered it and has already become Batman, but he still has scars from the death of his parents, ” said the actor during a press conference for the film.

“He’s not your typical playboy character. And he’s kind of lazy because basically he’s got a lot of trauma to deal with, at least as far as I can tell.”, Pattinson advanced during a press conference held at the Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles (USA).

SEE ALSO: “The Batman”: everything you need to know about Robert Pattinson’s film before its premiere

With a budget of more than 100 million dollars, Warner Bros. has relied on Reeves’ vision to relaunch the DC Comics franchise after the so-so results of recent installments of “Justice League,” “The Suicide Squad” and ” Birds of Prey”.

The film, whose budget was more than 100 million dollars, could have not only one but several sequels, revealed Reeves. “We are trying to launch this universe and if the world embraces it… we have many possibilities open“, Held.

DATA

-”batman” will hit theaters on March 4. In streaming, it will be available in hbo max 35 days after its theatrical release, that is, approximately at the beginning of April 2022.

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

The Batman: Preview Ticket Sales Begin This February 17

The Batman: Why Matt Reeves Didn’t Want to Adapt Ben Affleck’s Script?

“The Batman” presents two new posters before its premiere in March

“The Batman”: Catwoman steals the limelight in the new trailer for the long-awaited film