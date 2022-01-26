The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s dramatic eyeliner

Robert Pattinson’s dramatic eyeliner in “The Batman” may have raised some eyebrows, but the director Matt Reeves stated that it fits with his vision of the character.

The Batman: the drama of Bruce Wayne’s makeup

The director of “The Batman” Matt Reeves explained the creative reasoning that was made in relation to Robert Pattinson’s makeup as the bat hero. With “The Batman,” the iconic DC hero receives a new take for the big screen. The film was originally supposed to be part of the DCEU (Extended Universe DC) with the iteration of Ben Affleck’s character, but when the latter stepped away from the role, Reeves and Pattinson got on board. The film as conceived now takes place in a separate universe from the DCEU and focuses on the investigative side of Bruce Wayne amidst a series of gruesome murders.

After Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson has a great responsibility in playing Batman. Many fans are thrilled to see the actor take on the beloved character. The comments have been positive since the release of the first trailer, which premiered Pattinson’s costume, voice and makeup. Yes, the makeup, because at various points in the film, Pattinson’s Bruce will feature the presence of an emo eyeliner.

The theatricality of the character

Some fans may have been surprised to see Bruce sporting a darker look, but Reeves said he was impressed with the image he emanates. Talk about the general theatricality of Batman.

It’s a bold look that, as Reeves said, connects to the dramatic side of the character. The smudged eyeliner gives the impression that Bruce is really conjuring a character when he puts on his hood and cape. Since “The Batman” seems to explore Bruce’s psyche on a profound level, every choice, including makeup, has been studied in every detail.

Even without being part of the DCEU, Reeves has created a well-developed world that will be explored in future Batman films and spin-offs and that fans will be able to judge starting March 3.

Roberta Rosella

26/01/2022