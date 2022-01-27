The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s new Batman poster revealed

The hope is to stop or equal the triumphal march of the cinecomic Marvel, especially the brand new Spider-Man: no way home. And so DC Comics draws heavy artillery and promises that “revenge will fall on Gotham.” How? With The Batman, out March 3, directed by Matt Reeves.

The images they portray Robert Pattinson in the Bat Man mask they are always sipped and from time to time more mysterious. The new poster, on the other hand, is like a puzzle that puts all the pieces together through the main characters.

It is clear that Bruce Wayne has become a target, indeed THE target with a question mark in the center, wink toRiddler, his archenemy (here he has the face of Paul Dano). This time around, however, Batman faces not a single nemesis, but a group of villains that he includes Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Penguin (Colin Farrell), but does not contemplate the presence of the Joker. The cast also includes Andy Serkis (loyal butler Alfred) and Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon, not yet inspector), while Peter Sarsgaard lends his face to Attorney Gil Colson.

The director, who compares Batman to a kind of James Bond, brings the audience back to the dark atmospheres of a city in disarray and, according to the first materials, the film immediately splashed at the top of the annual ranking of IMBD on the most anticipated films of the year.

As happened with Christopher Nolan’s version, here the Dark Knight is still a hero in training, a young man training to stem crime and corruption. It does so with an overflowing sense of anger, a desire for revenge precisely that wants to give justice to the oppressed citizens. Instead of noir hues, here everything is focused on the investigative skills of the masked vigilante, in a sort of thriller rather than pure action.

Even the bad guys follow unprecedented existential parables, passing from connections with reality – such as i links between Riddler and the Zodiac killer – to moments of personal training – that of Selina Kyle – and everything is peppered with unpublished details and clues (like the riddles of Riddler in the trailer).