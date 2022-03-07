‘The Batman’: Taylor Swift joins the fandom of the film and praises Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman | Film and Television

Taylor Swift has also seen batman. And it seems that she loved it. Or that is what she has shown on her Instagram profile. The interpreter of Enchated showed on March 6 his admiration for Zoe Kravitz What cat woman in an Instagram story. “She is the Catwoman of dreams“, wrote the singer. But this has not been all.

The American has also praised the film: “Batman has been phenomenal!“, adds in the publication. And it is that to see this film, the artist has decided to go to a cinema to see it. This way you enjoy the moment more. Perhaps you have gone to the cinema closest to your house with a family member or friends. But what we do know for sure is that Taylor has thoroughly enjoyed one of the best movies released in 2022.





Taylor Swift hails Zoe Kravitz’s performance. / Capture of his official Instagram account.

batmanone of the best premieres of 2022

And it is not surprising to us. Since batman premiered on March 4 has become a box office success. According The Hollywood Reportr, the film has grossed a total of 128.5 million dollars upon its US release. It now has more than 248 million Worldwide. Likewise, it is being considered as one of the best releases of the yearafter Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

It is clear that the interpretation of Robert Pattinson What Batman and Zoe Kravitz What cat woman is being acclaimed by millions of viewers around the world. For this reason, the congratulations of Taylor, a great friend of Zoe for a long time, were not going to be missing. several years. Taylor even helped Kravitz on a photo shoot for the The New York Times Magazine about social distancing due to the pandemic.

Undoubtedly, the support of friends is fundamental in our day to day and here Taylor Swift has demonstrated it perfectly. And you, what did you think of Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz? You’ve seen the movie?