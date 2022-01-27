The Batman, the Italian poster of the film with Robert Pattinson

The image chosen for the distribution of the film depicts an upset and maddened scenario of Gotham City, a city to be redeemed from the presence of criminals and oppressors

A little more than a month after the arrival in the national cinemas of “The Batman”, Warner Bros. Italy has released the poster that will accompany the distribution of the film with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight. The film directed by Matt Reeves will debut on the big screen on March 3, a date that anticipates the release of the film in US theaters by one day. At the top of the Italian version stands the words “Unmask the truth” which underlines the peculiarity of the new vigilante who will prove to be an excellent detective.

The poster with the protagonists deepening



The Batman, the Italian trailer of the film with Robert Pattinson The poster for “The Batman” effectively gives an idea of ​​what the next reboot dedicated to the character of the DC comics will be like. The atmosphere a Gotham City is on fire as suggested by the dominant colors chosen for the image and in the crosshairs of the crime that oppresses the city there is him, Bruce Wayne, once again in charge of cleaning the city from the evil ones who stand out threateningly across the board. The poster does justice to the cast of performers in the long-awaited film: Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano And Colin Farrell, respectively Selina Kyle, the Riddler and the Penguin, all in their own ordinance costume, appear in the foreground but the attention is captured by the protagonist who is portrayed twice: small and ordinary as Bruce Wayne and big, menacing and determined as Batman.

The wait for the release of “The Batman” deepening



Best films to be released in January 2022 in streaming and in cinemas. PHOTO The poster published online has already involved fans on the net who are generously spending themselves in comments and considerations that give the idea of ​​waiting that, over the months, has developed around the film whose processing has encountered all the difficulties of a large production set up during the pandemic. The same actors involved recounted the unprecedented situation they experienced on the set in which they acted while receiving instructions through a headset, a solution adopted to limit the interaction between people as much as possible and keep the distance between the performers and the technical cast. The production effort for this title it was certainly remarkable as is evident from the images of the final trailer, made available in Italian by the national division of Warner Bros. Among others, the work of Robert Pattinson, whose portrayal of the hero of the two identities has been publicly praised by director Reeves who said that the acclaimed British actor’s Batman will amaze fans with the depth and richness of the emotional nuances conveyed to the character. All that remains is to wait for the debut of the new Dark Knight who will certainly do justice to his illustrious predecessors, a long line of stars: from Val Kilmer to Ben Affleck, passing the unforgettable Micheal Keaton and Christian Bale.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

