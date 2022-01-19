The Batman, the Italian trailer of the film with Robert Pattinson

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer in Italian of the film The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and with Robert Pattinson in the double role of the vigilante detective of Gotham City and his alter ego, the shy billionaire Bruce Wayne. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022

The first official images of The Batman, the next film by Matt Reeves dedicated to the exploits of the Dark Knight that we could see starting next March 3, 2022. The absolute protagonist will be Robert Pattinson in the double role of the vigilante detective of Gotham City and his alter ego, the shy billionaire Bruce Wayne. The British actor is the 10th actor to play Batman in a live-action production after Val Kilmer, Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Micheal Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Kevin Conroy and Ben Affleck.

The official plot

Two years of vigilance on the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, has brought Bruce Wayne into the depths of Gotham City’s shadows. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amid the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the only embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads the world’s greatest detective to investigate the criminal underworld, where he meets characters like Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald. Cobblepot aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to take shape and the scope of the executioner’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, expose the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.