The Batman: the new photo shows Robert Pattinson with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman (Thursday 23 December 2021) Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz they confront each other as Batman And Catwoman in a new image of The Batman. Empire released a new photo from the movie The Batman, that show Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in costume as Batman And Catwoman and looking at each other. The iconic motorcycle of Catwoman appears next to her while Batman he is dressed in his full costume. The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves from a script co-written with Peter Craig. The superhero movie will see Robert Pattinson put on the clothes … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





RetweetDc : RT @RedCapes_en: The Batman – Robert Pattinson is already thinking about the likely sequels – poshsoapbox : RT @RedCapes_en: The Batman – Robert Pattinson is already thinking about the likely sequels – cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? The Batman – Bat Man and Catwoman in the new photo RedCapes_it : The Batman – Robert Pattinson is already thinking about the probable sequels – nitboon89 : #TheBatman: #ColinFarrell’s Penguin is inspired by a character from the Godfather #ThePenguin # CatWoman… –







The Batman







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: The Batman





