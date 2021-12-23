News

The Batman | The new photo shows Robert Pattinson with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

The Batman: the new photo shows Robert Pattinson with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman (Thursday 23 December 2021) Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz they confront each other as Batman And Catwoman in a new image of The Batman. Empire released a new photo from the movie The Batman, that show Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in costume as Batman And Catwoman and looking at each other. The iconic motorcycle of Catwoman appears next to her while Batman he is dressed in his full costume. The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves from a script co-written with Peter Craig. The superhero movie will see Robert Pattinson put on the clothes …Read on movieplayer

