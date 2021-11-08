News

The Batman, the new poster makes the verse to the famous animated series

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
For The Batman Matt Reeves was able to draw on a boundless literature: from comics to films passing through animated series and much more, the versions of the Gotham hero to be inspired by are certainly not lacking in the director, who with the new poster has in fact decided to pay homage to one of the most beloved Bruce Wayne ever.

No, we are not talking about Christian Bale or Michael Keaton, nor of Adam West’s unforgettable one in his own way: the poster following the publication of the synopsis of The Batman does not actually refer to one of the flesh and blood versions of the Gotham’s executioner, but to what is probably the most beloved of his animated versions.

The pose of the hero played by Robert Pattinson and red as the protagonist color of the new poster in fact leave little doubt about it: the source of inspiration, this time, was Batman: The Animated Series, the famous animated series about the Dark Knight with Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill to lend the voices, respectively, to Bruce Wayne and Joker.

That Reeves was inspired by the beloved show for the story of his film? We will find out only in a few months! In the meantime, let’s see what Zack Snyder said about The Batman trailer.

