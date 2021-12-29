The Batman: the new trailer with Robert Pattinson

The Dark Knight is back and he has no intention of leaving the scene anytime soon. In a two and a half minute trailer full of explosions, Batmobile rides, puzzles to solve and loves to unravel, The Batman, the new film from the DC Comics universe ready to land in theaters on March 3, 2022, it is full of twists and with a Robert Pattinson perfect to embody the dark and torn soul of Bruce Wayne. The reboot narrates Wayne’s second year in business as Batman: With only a few allies – including Alfred Pennyworth and Lt. James Gordon – Bat Man has become the embodiment of revenge and justice among his fellow citizens, but it won’t be long before things change.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

When a killer starts targeting Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, Batman will find himself deciphering a series of clues that will send him into a deeper investigation into the criminal underworld. , forcing him to deal with countless characters from the Dark Knight universe like The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, and most importantly, Catwoman, which, judging by the trailer, will be the most in-depth enemy also due to the relationship he will forge with Batman. To interpret it is Zoë Kravitz, who, judging from the first images, seems perfectly at ease in the role of an icon who, in the cinema, had already been played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

Robert Pattinson as Batman

The Batman, which in America will also have a distribution in streaming on HBO Max from April 22, sees a stellar cast that, in addition to Pattinson, Kravitz, Farrell and Dano, will also involve Andy Serkis in the role of Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright in that of James Gordon e John Turturro in those of Carmine Falcone. The film, directed by Matt Reeves and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it was written by Reeves himself and Peter Craig; executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel; Greig Fraser is the director of photography, James Chinlund is the production designer and Jacqueline Durran is the costume designer. The music was curated by the composer Michael Giacchino.