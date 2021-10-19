The Batman: the trailer with Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz

After Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck there is a new Batman in Gotham City: Robert Pattinson inherited the Batman mask and Bruce Wayne’s wealth. The English actor is in fact the protagonist of The Batman, a film directed by Matt Reeves that will hit theaters on March 3, 2022.

During the DC Fandome 2021, the streaming event in which Warner Bros. shows content related to upcoming productions, the first has finally been released trailer from The Batman. If Tim Burton made the most “cartoonish” Batman movies, Christopher Nolan the most realistic, this new narrative course (independent of what we have seen so far) seems, at least from the first images, the most dark.

This Gotham City it is the dirtiest and lividest seen so far on the big screen: not surprisingly Robert Pattinson does not say the iconic phrase “I am Batman” but “I am vengeance” (I’m vengeance). Everything seems worn out, sick, on the verge of madness: Bruce Wayne himself does not appear like the usual self-confident playboy, but he looks like a soul in pain. The scars on his body also prove it.

Become a star thanks to the saga of Twilight, the actor has long since left the sequins of vampire Edward Cullen behind: after years of working with directors such as David Cronenberg and Robert Eggers he is ready to give us a version of Batman almost horror. And with the mask it is really perfect. Also because it finally seems to have greater head mobility than its predecessors. Watch.

The Batman: the trailer

The Batman: Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman

After Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, it is up to Zoë Kravitz wear the tight fitting suit of Catwoman: his character is very present in the trailer, making us think that he will have an important role in The Batman.

In the comics take turns Batman’s antagonist, ally and love interest, this Catwoman has a haircut and look similar to Selina Kyle from Batman: Year One (1987), written by Frank Miller.

The Batman: Colin Farrell is unrecognizable in the role of Penguin

In The Batman Bruce Wayne and his alter ego have to face several opponents: Paul Dano is Edward Nashton, or The Riddler. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, the leader of Gotham’s underworld.

But what is surprising is the Penguin from Colin Farrell: scarred face and massive build, the actor is as unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot. We’ll see if it can be more disturbing than Danny DeVito’s version in Batman – The Return (1992) by Tim Burton.

The Batman: Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright are the new Alfred and Gordon

In The Batman we will see a Alfred Pennyworth much younger than usual: to interpret it is Andy Serkis, unforgettable in the role of Gollum in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings.

The new Commissioner Gordon and instead Jeffrey Wright (Bernard in the tv series Westworld).

The Batman: the new Batmobile

Among the most anticipated things of any new Batman movie is the Batmobile: in the trailer for The Batman you can see it, we even see it upside down, in the most spectacular shot. Unlike the latest version seen in the cinema, that of Zack Snyder’s films, almost a tank, is much more sinuous and tapered.

The Batman: the beginning of a new narrative universe

Matt Reeves’ The Batman will not (at least for the moment) be linked to any other movie from the DC Cinematic Universe, like Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. Indeed, the film will kick off a a new narrative universe: for now, two TV series are already scheduled, one dedicated to the Penguin, the other to the Gotham City police.

The Batman from Robert Pattinson she is also young and may appear in more than one film. In particular, thanks to some elements of the trailer, this is a Bruce Wayne who will have to deal with the father figure, that is Thomas Wayne.

On the floor appears in fact the writing “The sins of my father” (the sins of my father) and two characters that we will see will be directly connected to him: Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) and Don Mitchell Jr, mayor killed by the Riddler.

(photo: Warner Bros.)