“The Batman”: The version of Robert Pattinson does not reach the legacy of the other Batman movies







Full disclosure: I’m not a die-hard fan of superheroes. Absolutely. My first interaction with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) was during the pandemic, when I decided to watch the movies in chronological order to see what all the fuss was about. I wrote down some of my initial thoughts, like “Captain America it’s boring as hell,” before shutting everything down when I got to a talking raccoon.

Not that I expected a bunch of spandex-clad peacekeepers to blow my mind, but I was hoping they’d be up to at least part of exaggeration. Instead, I was left resentful of the hours-long commitment I had made to an unsatisfying franchise.

However, a series of superheroes that may l fully endorse is Batman. The movies are not only valuable, the stories are fully formed and the characters are complex. Instead of the vague, half-baked nonsense of the Marvel movies, which always feels like filler—a means of getting to the next stage of the story, rather than getting to the point right there—all of the Batman movies are solid. own right. They all relate very well to each other, but each version is individually considered and masterfully executed.

And while there have been many versions over the years, Robert Pattinson’s masked hero in batman is definitely one of the best to date. He’s mastered the brooding, pursed-lipped vigilante thing (I mean, the guy played a tortured vampire who wanted to suck his girlfriend’s blood), but he’s also stripped of all the gadgets and luxury vehicles so ingrained in the character. . Without the Batmobile and the ornate lair of it, he has a quality that one can strangely relate to.

Maybe it’s because Batman is human (and yes, before they say, I know that Tony Stark is a mere mortal too). This Batman makes mistakes, like when he parachutes off a bridge and does a pretty bad somersault, his car stops abruptly, or when he’s training himself to suppress the emotions around his targets, even though it’s the pain of the death of his parents which motivates him to clarify the greed and corruption. Instead of being an illusion that sings and dances all the time, it’s flawed and enigmatic: viewers’ only choice is to engage with the character.

At times, the franchise feels like political commentary; Matt Reeves’ movie is no exception. He is holding a mirror up to the world, targeting those in power and exposing those who have profited from other people’s suffering while hiding behind a gleaming clean appearance. At one point, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman even points the finger at “privileged white b******s.”

The threat of terrorism is something that modern audiences can also relate to a lot. Heath Ledger’s The Joker in Dark Knight 2008 really tapped into contemporary fears and highlighted how their evil was a product of society. Similarly, the Riddler in batman uses social media and the dark web to gather a following of criminals who want to take down The System. It is these eerily accurate villains, operating from the underbelly of civilization, who captivate viewers and blur the lines between good and evil, forcing viewers to question their own sense of morality.

Now, I’m not saying that the MCU doesn’t have its positives; there’s obviously a reason why it’s so successful (even if I don’t notice it). It must also be said that many people are looking to escape the harsh realities of post-pandemic life and a break from the news in the midst of war. Some will enjoy the unlikelihood of the Blip happening in real life, or take solace in MJ and Spider-Man’s awkward teen romance.

But in all honesty, I think these movies pale in comparison to the Batman legacy. They lack substance and are so wrapped up in fantasy that they have become devoid of any tangible link to humanity, which seems odd given the very premise of the genre is to offer allegorical cautionary tales. Instead of inviting me to forget everything, the MCU’s mindless world is jarring and synthetic, and Pattinson’s Batman only highlights the many, many flaws in him.

With the world seemingly falling apart, that’s exactly why this darker depiction is so apt right now.