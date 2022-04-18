“The Batman”: the wait is over, HBO Max premiered the film with Robert Pattinson | SKIP-INTRO

“batman”, the long-awaited film starring Robert PattinsonZoe Kravitz (catwoman), paul dano (riddler), Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis hit theaters on March 4 surrounded mostly by positive reviews and this April 18, HBO premiered it on its streaming platform.

It should be noted that the film directed by Matt Reeves, will land on hbo max at the end of April. All Warner Bros. theatrical releases are scheduled to hit the streaming service 45 days after they debut in theaters. The film has so far grossed $735 million worldwide, $359 million in the United States.

Last March, in a conversation with Recode of Vox, the CEO of Warner Media, Jason Kilar confirmed that “batman”, in addition to other titles that the study will launch this year, such as “Black Adam” Y “Flash” from DCwill be released 45 days after its theatrical release in hbo max.

“Think back to when movies were shown on HBO, it was eight to nine months after the theatrical release. The Batman will appear on the 46th day on HBO Max… That’s a big change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016″ Kilar said.

“I feel really, really good knowing that The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Elvis, and a host of other movies are literally going to appear on the 46th on HBO Max in a variety of territories, all around the world… That is a very, very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it”, he added

Synopsis for “The Batman”

“batman” will address the life of a thirtysomething BruceWayne in his beginnings as a superhero who still makes mistakes, distrusts his abilities and is beginning to understand his role as the protector of the city of Gotham. Little by little he has been revealing the plot of the new ‘Bat Man’ tape. Here’s what the synopsis tells us.

“Two years of stalking the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, have brought Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—among the city’s corrupt network of high-profile officials and figures, this vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of the revenge on his fellow citizens.”

“When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / The Riddler (Paul Dano).

As the evidence begins to come closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham. City”.

Robert Pattinson in a scene from “The Batman.”

about his character, Robert Pattinson recently stated: “There are residues of his trauma, he has practically mastered it and has already become Batman, but he still has scars from the death of his parents, ” said the actor during a press conference held at the Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles (USA).

“He’s not your typical playboy character. And he’s kind of lazy because basically he’s got a lot of trauma to deal with, at least as far as I can tell.”, added the 35-year-old actor.

FACT

-The tape, whose budget was more than 100 million dollars could have not only one but several sequels, revealed Matt Reeves. “We are trying to launch this universe and if the world embraces it… we have many possibilities open”, maintained the director.

