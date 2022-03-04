“The Batman”: This is the chronological order of the DC movies until the recent tape with Robert Pattison

More than half a decade of movies precedes the DC Universe: some well-known as the “Justice League” from Zack Snyder“wonder-woman” from Patty Jenkins of recent years, or those of the golden age of the SuperherosWhat “Superman” from Richard Dooner or “Batman” from Leslie H. Martinson.

Although, in the last two decades, it has been affected by competition from Marvel Studioswho opted for a more familiar and friendly content, the stories that have DC on the big screen they tend to be a bit more somber and dark. Their audience is totally different, although of course, some fans of both companies enjoy superhero movies regardless of distinctions.

As it was expected, “TheBatman”the most recent film DC Universe and directed by Matt Reeveswill also have this dark and characteristic touch, joining the list of films that have been part of the history of this group of superheroes and villains.

A list full of reboots and alternate stories

Unlike its counterpart, DC did not achieve the success it expected with its DCEU, a large-scale project that sought to build a cinematic universe in the same style as the MCU, due to creative differences, conflicts on the set of recordings and other controversies. that ended the dream of this movie saga.

For this reason, the study Warner Bros. and DC they decided to redo their ideas and opt for individual films, as is the case with “joker” (2019) by Todd Phillips and the current movie at the box office, “batman“, which seeks to stand out like the Clown of Crime movie.

It is difficult to be able to see all these films, since each one narrates and adapts the DC characters in their own way, but if a fan wants to see all the films of this confusing universe in chronological order, how would they do it? Well, here we leave you, the whole list in chronological order of movies you must see.

release order

“Superman and the Mole Men” (1951)

Directed by Lee Sholem and starring George Reeves.

“Batman: The Movie” (1966)

Directed by Leslie H. Martinson and starring Adam West

Superman (1978)

Directed by Richard Dooner and starring Christopher Reeves

Superman II (1980)

Directed by Richard Lester and starring Christopher Reeves

Swamp Thing (1982)

Directed by Wes Craven and starring Louis Jourdan

Superman III (1983)

Directed by Richard Lester and starring Christopher Reeves

Supergirl (1984)

Directed by Jeannot Szwarc and starring Helen Slater

“Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987)

Directed by Sidney J. Furie and starring Christopher Reeves

“The Return of the Swamp Thing” (1989)

Directed by Jim Wynorski and starring Louis Jourdan

Batman (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton

“Batman Returns” (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton

“Batman Forever” (1995)

Directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Val Kilmer

“Batman and Robin” (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher and starring George Clooney

Steel (1997)

Directed by Kenneth Johnson and starring Shaquille O’Nea

“Catwoman” (2004)

Directed by Pitof and starring Halle Berry

Constantin (2005)

Directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Keanu Reeves

“Batman Begins” (2005)

Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale

“Superman Returns” (2006)

Directed by Bryan Singer and starring Brandon Routh

“Batman: The Dark Knight” (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale

Watchmen (2009)

Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Jackie Earle Haley, Malin Åkerman, Patrick Wilson and Billy Crudup

“Green Lantern” (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell and starring Ryan Reynolds

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale

“Man of Steel” (2013)

Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Henry Cavill

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck

“Suicide Squad” (2016)

Directed by David Ayer and starring Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Jai Courtney and others.

“Wonder Woman” (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot

“Justice League” (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller

Aquaman (2018)

Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa

“Shazam” (2019)

Directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Zachary Levi

Joker (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix

“Birds of Prey” (2020)

Directed by Cathy Yan and starring Margot Robbie

“Wonder Woman 1984” (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021)

Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller

“The Suicide Squad” (2021)

Directed by James Gunn and starring Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Daniel Melchior, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, among others

“The Batman” (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson

