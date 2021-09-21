The Batman, unveiled the costume of the Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz [FOTO]

There’s a month left before the highly anticipated trailer for The Batman: the countdown will expire at the next DC Fandome scheduled for October 16 and from the official website something more was shown on the film by Matt Reeves.

In this case it is nothing new about the protagonist Robert Pattinson, shown by the director himself in a new image on the occasion of the recent Batman Day. Now it is shown there Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman! A look at the costume, used as the background of a page of the site, allows us to appreciate something more of the character that was played by Michelle Pfiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway in the latest DC heroin movies.

From what you can see, the look of this one Selina Kyle it looks very “Spartan”: there is a hint of the iconic leather costume, but the one that Zoë Kravitz wears on her head looks more like a balaclava than the famous helmet with cat ears. In the presentation of the character, we read: “The Bat may be Gotham’s King of Beasts, but the Cat? The Cat is definitely the Queen“.

What do you think of this Catwoman’s costume? It makes you even more want to see the trailer and then the Matt Reeves movie, out on March 4, 2022?

In the cast, in addition to the two mentioned, we will also find Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright in the role of James Gordon, John Turturro in the part of Carmine Falcone, Peter Skarsgaard in the guise of Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan like Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis in those of Alfred Pennyworth and finally Colin Farrell, who will be Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

