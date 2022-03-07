“The Batman” wants to save Gotham City and theaters too

This is Robert Pattinson’s Batman 1:34

(CNN Business) — “The Batman” opens this weekend, and theaters are hoping the hit movie will help bring the industry back to normal.

The film stars Robert Pattinson in the role of the DC Comics vigilante. It is projected to gross approximately $100 million for its opening weekend in North America.

That would be one of the best openings for the series, but the strong buzz and historical success of the character at the box office could propel the Warner Bros. movie even higher. It grossed US$21.6 million for its preview performances. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.)

“‘The Batman’ is the most anticipated movie since ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ [estrenada en diciembre]and we all know how it worked,” Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, told CNN Business. “‘The Batman’ isn’t just what theaters want, it’s what theaters need right now.” “.

But will the lingering effects of the pandemic and a nearly three-hour runtime prevent “The Batman” from saving theaters?

The dark knight of the movie industry

Many movies over the past year, from “A Quiet Place Part II” to “No Way Home,” have helped keep theaters afloat. But theaters have been unable to restore their pre-pandemic footing steadily due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants and the rise in Covid-19 cases.

“The Batman” could change that this weekend.

The film opens as Covid-19 cases decline and box office momentum builds thanks to hits like “No Way Home,” “Scream” and “Uncharted.” If “The Batman” can draw crowds this weekend and for weeks to come, it could be a bridge to the historically lucrative summer movie season.

“The box office year of 2022 will get its spiritual start in March with ‘The Batman,'” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNN Business. “It looks like the planets are perfectly aligned for the movie.”

Theater owners can be optimistic given the character’s trajectory at the box office. Batman-based movies have grossed more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office since the first movie, 1989’s “Batman.”

The temperamental superhero has starred in a prolific and eclectic number of Academy Award-winning films (“The Dark Knight” in 2008), crossovers with other DC heroes (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016), animated films (“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” from 1993), animated movies made with LEGO (“The LEGO Batman Movie” from 2017) and even one of the worst movies of all time (“Batman & Robin” from 1997).

“Batman is one of the most beloved and revered characters in all of cinema,” said Dergarabedian.

He added that Christopher Nolan’s take on “Batman” in three films from 2005 to 2012 reinvigorated the franchise, turning the iconic crime fighter from a “classic country hero to a serious movie character.”

That serious tone for the Batman universe continues this weekend with a film that is not only garnering attention from the public, but from critics as well.

A “176 minute latex procedure”

“The Batman” has a score of 86% on review site Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the film’s direction and Pattinson’s haunting portrayal of the character.

David Ehrlich, chief film critic for IndieWire, called the film “a sprawling 176-minute latex procedural that often seems to have more in common with serial killer sagas like ‘Se7en’ and ‘Zodiac’ than anything else.” in the Snyderverse or the [ Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel]”.

That kind of description could pique the interest of audiences looking for something new from their share of superheroes. However, the film’s violent tone could also turn off families looking to bring their young children to see the latest Batman movie.

Another problem that could prevent the film from reaching the box office heights of other superhero films is that “The Batman” clocks in at two hours and 56 minutes.

That long runtime will likely reduce the number of screenings the movie could get this weekend and keep audiences who don’t want to spend as much time in Gotham City away.

However, despite the long running time and somber tone, Batman is likely to follow in Spider-Man’s footsteps and bring the kind of blockbuster opening numbers that could spark a much-needed revitalizing year for the movie industry. .

“It’s interesting that a spider and a bat are the saviors of theaters,” said Dergarabedian. “But the long-awaited success of ‘The Batman’ will create excitement and momentum that should continue and propel the other blockbusters that are on the calendar for the rest of the year.”