The Batman: Warner releases the first minutes of the film for free

batman- 85% has not yet finished its run in theaters around the world, but in a week it will reach all homes thanks to HBO Max. The new Warner Bros. system involves reducing the time between the billboard and the premiere on its streaming service, thus allowing the public to enjoy the film without losing the moment and context that benefits this type of project. The company even decided to add the tape to its platform a few days earlier than expected and to promote it, they already released the first minutes where they present us with the villain and the hero in action.

The official Youtube page of Warner Bros. Italy published the opening sequence of the film where we see the Riddler (Paul Dano) committing a murder and also how Batman (Robert Pattinson) moves in the shadows. In these first few minutes you can see in an instant the confidence that Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) has for the security guard when making use of his famous signal. The sequence ends with the hero beating up gang members who are about to rob a man in a subway station.

Since its premiere, many have talked about this start and it is that Matt Reeves manages in a few minutes to capture all the ideal that motivates his version of Batman. The first thing we see, through the eyes of the Riddler, is a family made up of father, mother and son, who are organizing themselves for a Halloween outing. Although we already knew that the film would not show us once again the famous and sad moment that changed Bruce Wayne’s life forever, this vision is almost a reflection of that event. It will take some time to understand who the killer’s first victim is and why he was on his list in the first place, but for Batman it becomes personal when he sees the son traumatized by the event, a shadow that extends to that alley where he lost his son. his family and a part of him.

On the other hand, Batman’s opening speech makes it very clear that we are dealing with a hero who is not yet recognized as such. More than wanting to save lives, what he seeks is revenge against criminals. This is why, although the character maintains the rule of not killing, he definitely comes across as much more violent. In addition to using the composition that has already become a fan favorite, this opening sequence marks the rage and trauma of the protagonist.

batman It will arrive at HBO Max on April 18, the ideal date to enjoy it on vacation. It was also confirmed that from May 24 the Blu-ray and DVD of the film will go on sale, which will bring many extras, including the well-known scene from Joker, where Barry Keoghan gives life to the hero’s crazy nemesis and both they have a conversation about the psychology of the Riddler and his motivations for killing certain officials and important people in Gotham. Reeves promised that we’ll also get more scenes from Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell).

In general, fans were delighted with this new proposal. Although many are still upset about the departure of Ben Affleck and the fact that they turned his solo film into something totally different, they also know how to appreciate this version that offers us a very adequate and well-achieved approach to the roots of Batman, including his acting as a detective who he relies more on his intellect than on his artifacts.

Matt Reeves Y Robert Pattinson They have already talked about the possible narrative lines that they will be able to use in the sequel. It is almost certain that Warner Bros. will announce this project with more excitement after the premiere on HBO Max, something they also did with Dune – 75%. The director also has a partnership with the company to develop exclusive series, one that will have the Penguin as the protagonist and another that will take us to the most disturbing environment of Arkham.

