The Batman: What are the best Batman video games? From Arcade to PS4

CWith the recent release of The Batman there is a lot of debate about who is the best Bruce Wayne in history, but at MARCA Gaming we go a little further and we want to translate the conversation to the gaming industry. What is the best Batman game ever? Not even Robert Pattinson himself is prepared for a list that reviews the video game scene from cover to cover.

From 2008’s Lego Batman: The Videogame to 1994’s The Adventures of Batman & Robin, going of course through works like Batman: Arkham City Lockdown or Gotham Knights. The Batman character is one of the most famous of DC Comics and as such has appeared in a large number of video games in the gaming industry.

Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

We start the debate with a galloping darkness that has always characterized the “dark knight”. Developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros, Batman: Arkham Asylum was released in 2009 to mark a before and after in the history of Batman as a character in the gaming industry. Gotham City and the Joker shine alongside Bruce Wayne in an action-packed title and hardly any filler scenes.

The Adventures of Batman & Robin (1994), for Super Nintendo

In another era, The Adventures of Batman & Robin was released, a video game corseted in the “adventure shooter” genre that came out for the Super Nintendo and Mega Drive in 1994. The action was as linear as it was unrestrained and the user could control both Batman and his most loyal companions, such as Robin, Alfred or Gordon. The catalog of villains included eminences such as Catwoman, The Scarecrow, Joker and Harley Quinn.

Batman: Arkham VR (2016), for PlayStation 4 and PC

The list could not miss a video game as original as Batman: Arkham VR, which broke several walls in October 2016. With virtual reality technology on the rise, Rocksteady Studios wanted to experiment with the Bruce Wayne saga and the result was most striking. A unique adventure in the most realistic first person!

Lego Batman: The Videogame (2008), for Wii, Nintendo DS, PS2, Xbox 360…

At this point, few cinematographic successes do not have adaptations to LEGO. The Danish toy company has left its mark on countless brands and the DC Comics superhero is no exception. Lego Batman: The Videogame was released in 2008 for all contemporary platforms, with the flagship explorer spirit of the saga and the most absurd humor.

Batman (1986), for ZX Spectrum, Amstrad CPC, MSX…

With the maximum sound contrasts and all the decibels placed in favor of the action, we could not finish this particular ranking without the first Batman video game in history. His name was only that of the DC Comics superhero and was programmed for 8-bit machines.. Its development was based on finding the pieces that made up the Batmobile, all wrapped in an isometric perspective.