‘The Batman’: What does Danny DeVito think of Colin Farrell’s Penguin?

The premiere of ‘The Batman’ left us not only a new version of Bruce Wayne, but also an enigma played by Paul Dano very different from Jim Carrey’s in ‘Batman Forever’, a Catwoman with the face of Zoë Kravitz who has nothing to see, for example, that of Anne Hathaway from ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’; and a Penguin in which Colin Farrell hides, much more sober and formal than the one Danny DeVito played in ‘Batman Returns’. And what exactly will the latter think of the new approach to his character? Well, they asked him in an interview with The Wrap to which he went to promote his new movie on HBO Max, ‘The Survivor’, and although he only has good words for his partner, he prefers Tim Burton’s version.

“Yes I have seen it”says DeVito referring to ‘The Batman’, “I think Colin does a great job. He certainly has a different vibe. I think he’s a more uptight, serious, gangster Batman. Of course there are three Italians who are the bad guys, the Falcons. But in terms of acting, I think Colin, who is a good friend, did a great job. Hats off to anyone who sits in the makeup chair that long, I did it with the Penguin and loved it.”. However, DeVito sweeps home and as well as his friend did, he still favors the goth version of Burton against the realistic approach of Matt Reeves: “My feeling when comparing the two films, as I am a big fan of Tim Burton, I like more the whimsical, the operatic, the disaffected Pee-wee Herman throwing me off a bridge. He always makes me smile. It’s a different situation, but I have seen the movie.”

The one who has not taken so well that they make an Enigma too similar to a real serial killer is Carrey, who expressed some concern that people would imitate his techniques: “There are some psychopaths out there who might take that approach… I do an exercise of conscience about the things I choose… I know there’s a place for that, and I don’t want to criticize it, but it’s not my thing…”.

a business idea

That said, DeVito continued with some notes and advice that had nothing to do with Farrell anymore: “I could make a couple of comments about the screening of the film. I saw it in a movie theater, it was a big screen in California somewhere on Sunset Boulevard. It was kind of weird because I went with my son and it was a screening. at 8:30 p.m. It was a place where you could have a beer and I had popcorn and he had a beer and we went in, and then we watched half an hour of commercials. So we got there at 8:30 p.m. and the movie started like a little after 9 p.m. They put on a bunch of ads for shoes and products, all very crazy, and then there was like, I don’t know, 15 minutes of trailers. It’s already around 9:00 p.m. and I sit down to watch a three-hour movie. I sat with the trailers and had to run to the bathroom before watching the three-hour movie. I have to remember for the next time that a session at 8:30 p.m. does not leave until 9:00 p.m. “. The actor even proposes to create an app that notifies you when the movie really starts. In any case where you are not going to have an experience like yours is on HBO Max, where you will have ‘The Batman’ available in streaming from April 18.