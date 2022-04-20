The Batman: Who are the candidates to be the new Harley Quinn? | Films

Irais M.

Margot Robbie played the character in ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Birds of Prey’.

The delivery of batman starring Robert Pattinson represented a new Gotham universe. Considering that Barry Keoghan has a brief appearance as The Joker in the film, it’s not unreasonable to think that the character of Harley Quinn — or at least Harleen Quinzel — could be part of a potential sequel.

Nevertheless, if it’d exist Batman 2 Margot Robbie is unlikely to be Harley Quinn again. The actress has played the character in two Suicide Squad films and in birds of preybut being in a new universe leaves little room for her in upcoming productions.

Although Margot Robbie remains the favorite Harley Quinn for a large percentage of DC fans, it is more likely that in the reappearance of this it will be another actress who interprets it. After all, we did not see Jared Leto’s Joker next to Robert Pattinson.

Harley Quinn and the possible sequel to batman

So far Warner Bros. has not confirmed that there are plans for a sequel to batman; however, a report from Variety points out that the contract of part of the cast and of Matt Reeves, director of the film, contemplates the possibility of a second part.

The new Harley Quinn would not only be part of the sequel to batmanbut also from the series Arkham Asylum which is already planned. Among the actresses who have been contemplated to give life to the character, according to Giant Freakin Robotis it so Anya Taylor-Joy (queen’s gambit) and Victoria Pedretti (You).

The two actresses have extensive experience in television, so they could both be great options to play Harley Quinn.

Anya Taylor-Joy, whose participation in Last Night in Soho He left us speechless, he was supposedly in talks with Warner a few weeks ago to bring the character to life. However, the same medium later pointed out that a insider He told them that they were already in talks with Victoria Pedretti, due to problems scheduling with Taylor-Joy.

Pedretti’s participation in The Haunting places her as an ideal candidate to take the post of Harley Quinn, especially considering that Arkham Asylum It could be a psychological thriller.

On the other hand, Reddit users have advocated for actresses like Samara Weaving, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Kiernan Shipka or Chloë Grace Moretz for the character, whose story in future DC installments could focus on her roots as psychologist.

The new universe of The Batman will have a follow-up in the DCEU with series like Gotham P.D. Y ThePenguin. In addition, it is anticipated that there will be another spin-off from suicide squad for television.

Do you think it is essential that Margot Robbie stop playing Harley Quinn? What if they considered Kaley Cuoco, who voices the character in the animated series of the same name, to bring him to life from now on? While we have news about it, remember that

batman

has already reached streaming via HBO Max.