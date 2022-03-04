The Batman Who is the prisoner of Arkham who speaks to Riddler?

MADRID, 4 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

The Dark Knight returns to the big screen. It’s here ‘The Batman’the reinterpretation of Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson embodied in one of the darkest versions of the superhero. With Enigma as one of the great villains of the filmthere has been a character that has attracted attention, a mysterious prisoner of Arkham which could be key to future installments of the saga.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

This anonymous prisoner appears in the final stretch of the film, when Edward Nashton, Riddler’s real nameis defeated and, after his plan fails, ends up captive in Arkham. It is then, when the character of Paul Dano begins to cry and lament, when you hear the one who is his cell neighbor at the Gotham City Psychiatric Hospital and Prison.

A restless and playful voice he tells Enigma not to despair, that he has done very well and not to throw in the towel because “Gotham loves comebacks.” “One day you’re on top, the next you’re a clown. Well let me tell you… there are worse things“, says that voice.

And while pronouncing these sentences, the camera zooms in on the door of his cell and, although the character is only seen in the shadows and behind glass, their laughter, their words and the little that is glimpsed of his face, deformed and scarredreveals that it is none other than the joker.

A new cinematic incarnation of the quintessential dark knight nemesis who, as has been rumored for monthsis interpreted by Barry Keogham, actor from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ and one of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’. Rumors about Keoghan’s role in the Reeves film began after the actor’s brother, Eric, who plays officer Stanley Merkal in the tape, shared an image on social networks of Keoghan characterized as the Joker.

Credited as “invisible prisoner of arkham“, the scene ends with Keoghan’s character proposing a riddle to the Enigma himself -whose answer is “a friend”- and with the Joker laughing like a maniac and The Riddler joining himas if they are both in a plan against Batman that nobody knows about yet, which opens the door for be the main enemy of Bruce Wayne in a hypothetical sequel.

A NEW VERSION OF THE VILLAIN THAT IS NEVER MISSING

Considered the most iconic nemesis of the dark knight, the Joker has appeared in every new saga led by the Gotham superhero. From the incarnation of César Romero in the emblematic 1966 series, the villain has massively attracted the fandom. After the version of Jack Nicholson with Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ came what is considered a great version of the Clown Prince of Crime, that of the ill-fated Heather Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’ by Nolan, with which the interpreter won the Oscar posthumously.

Although the controversial version of Jared Leto in ‘Suicide Squad’ was in the way, and got some redemption among the fans with his appearance in the snyder cut epilogue from Justice League, only Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ In the homonymous film by Todd Phillips, he has managed to live up to what the fans asked of the villain. Proof of this was how the interpreter won the Oscar.

Remains to be seen how will be the incarnation of Keoghan. Although he took out his superheroic side for Marvel with Druig in ‘Eternals’his most macabre and psychopathic side could be seen at the hand of Yorgos Lanthimos in ‘The sacrifice of a sacred deer’, in which it became the nightmare of the family of Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. We will have to wait for Matt Reeves’s plans with the Joker, but he already points to an epic confrontation with Pattinson’s Batman.