The Batman: Who is Zoë Kravitz, the actress who plays “Catwoman” who now has a bisexual orientation

Now that it’s released “TheBatman” in theaters, the appearance of Zoe Kravitz What “Catwoman” has caused a stir by offering a fresher and more dynamic version of “Catwoman”, an iconic role that has been played by other actresses such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, although she now has the eyes of the world on for playing this role, has long developed great film and television charactersfor example, has been featured in such successful big-screen franchises as “Mad Max” and “Fantastic Beasts,” as well as the celebrated Emmy Award-winning series “Big Little Lies.”

The 33-year-old actress who is a brand ambassador for Saint Laurent and, being the face of the YSL Black Opium fragrance; She currently resides in New York, and at the beginning of her career, Variety included her among their 10 actors to watch, while Forbes featured her on the coveted Under 30 list as she captivated audiences in a diverse group of acclaimed major motion pictures and notable independent releases.

In addition to her role as the lead in and executive producer of the series adaptation of “High Fidelity” for Hulu, it was recently announced that Kravitz will make her directorial debut with the original film “Pussy Island.” Written by Kravitz and ET Feigenbaum, the film will star Naomi Ackie opposite Channing Tatum.

Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and the Tatum Free Association will produce the film, with Garrett Levitz as supervisor for the Free Association.

Kravitz also announced that she has signed on to star in the animated series “Phatty Patty,” which she will executive produce through her production company THIS IS IMPORTANT.

Additional credits for Kravitz include her role as “Bonnie” in the groundbreaking HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies,” opposite Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Directed by Jean Marc Vallee, the series won eight Emmy Awards.

Kravitz also appeared in “The Road Within,” with Dev Patel; Good Kill, with Ethan Hawke and January Jones; Rough Night, opposite Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon; the critically acclaimed film “Dope”, produced by Forest Whitaker and executive produced by Pharrell Williams; and Gemini, with Lola Kirke.

Kravitz also starred in the second installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” opposite Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

She can currently be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s original thriller “KIMI” on HBO Max. Kravitz began acting in high school, appearing in “No Reservations,” opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhart, and in “The Brave One,” directed by Neil Jordan and starring Jodie Foster. .

Shortly after, he appeared in the role of “Angel Salvadore” in “X-Men: First Class” (X-Men: First Class), co-starring Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Kevin Bacon. She also appeared in the lead roles in the movies “It’s Kind of a Funny Story,” co-starring Zack Galifianakis and Emma Roberts, and in the series “Divergent,” where she played the role of “Christina” opposite Shailene Woodley. .

In addition, he co-starred with Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy in “Mad Max: Fury Road” (Mad Max: Fury Road), which took six awards and 10 nominations at the 2016 Oscars, the most of any film that year. .

