The Batman: Why was Robert Pattinson paid “only” $ 3 million?

There is a reason why Robert Pattinson received a compensation amounting to “only” $ 3 million for his role as Batman in The Batman. After reading Variety’s highest-paid Hollywood stars of the year report, many were surprised by the actor’s compensation.

The Batman, Robert Pattinson is Bruce Wayne in one of the first images of the film

The Batman will be one of the main films expected in 2022 for Warner Bros. Although it is in effect a blockbuster, the title had a low budget of about 100 million dollars (to better understand the relationship between two different magnitudes, just think that the Justice League budget reached $ 300 million). At first glance, explains Screen Rant, the relatively low production costs may have affected the compensation Robert Pattinson received. But the explanation does not lie solely in this reason.

There is, in fact, another explanation for the fact that the compensation received by Robert Pattinson is lower than that which is allocated to actors such as Ryan Gosling and Keanu Reeves. Certainly, a film like Tha Batman is far more awaited than projects such as Matrix 4 and The Gray Man. Yet, despite this, Pattinson is not yet among the stars of series A at the global box office.

Robert Pattinson, in fact, gained fame thanks to the Twilight franchise and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since that time, he has worked on indie films with not exactly commercial writers (with the due exception of a name like Christopher Nolan’s, although his Tenet has fallen short of expectations). Therefore, if the actor collaborated with top-level authors and was able to refine his interpretative qualities, the same directly proportional development did not also affect the proceeds of his films.

The list of highest paid actors in Hollywood is dominated by A-list stars such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling and Keanu Reeves. While no star is immune to failure, the films starring the aforementioned names have tended to do very well at the global box office. Sometimes a name like that is enough to guarantee huge success for a film. Finally, it should not be forgotten that the compensation received by Robert Pattinson is a mere up-front fee that will be enriched with a substantial percentage of the proceeds achieved by The Batman. While Daniel Craig’s salary ($ 100 million) for the two Knives Out sequels produced by Netflix and Dwayne Johnson ($ 50 million) for Red One also includes the percentage of the box office, the same is not true for the pay of the young dark knight.

Recently, a Variety report revealed Tom Cruise’s compensation for Top Gun: Maverick. The protagonist of Mission: Impossible is not doing badly at all!