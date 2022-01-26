The Batman, why won’t there be the Justice League? Here comes the official answer

Matt Reeves has already made it clear that The Batman will be unbound from the DCEU, but some fans couldn’t help but wonder if in the narrative universe in which Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne there are also other superheroes, more specifically those of Justice League.

Readers with longer memories will recall that in the past some photos from the set of The Batman had shown the presence of some individuals disguised as Superman and Wonder Woman: it is therefore not clear if Matt Reeves’ Gotham City is aware of other superheroes other than Batman or if in this narrative universe the dark knight is the only masked vigilante in existence. In this regard, the director, in a new interview with Esquire UK, said:

“Well [Affleck, ndr] was working on this movie before I started writing my script, and when the project restarted and I was chosen to direct it I said, ‘Here’s the thing: I respect the fact that the DC universe has become extended and that all movies are somehow related, but I don’t think a new one Batman movies have to bear the brunt of these links. ‘ In short, put simply, I didn’t want any other superheroes in my movie!“

In the same interview, Matt Reeves explained why Robert Pattinson’s Batman uses eyeliner. The Batman will be released on March 3 next in all Italian cinemas.