‘The Batman’ will arrive on HBO Max on April 18 • On your screen

Four days left until the latest DC movie hits hbo max. batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz will hit the platform on Monday, April 18. By surprise and without the announcement of its arrival in domestic format, Warner Bros. Pictures has moved to increase the catalog of its platform and fulfilling what was promised, windows of 45 days after its premiere in theaters.

After two years stalking the city streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson) and striking fear into the evil minds of criminals, Bruce Wayne is deep in the shadows of Gotham City. This lone vigilante has few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of high-profile figures and officers. And that has led him to become the only incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads the World’s Greatest Detective on an underworld investigation, where he crosses paths with the likes of Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). , Oswald Cobblepot/aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence draws closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clearer, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long ravaged Gotham City. .

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz are joined in the cast by Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The Batman will be available on HBO Max starting April 18.