“The Batman” will be the third longest-running superhero film ever

The film The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman, will run for nearly 3 hours. To be exact 2 hours and 47 minutes; 167 minutes excluding credits (175 minutes including credits). The Batman it will therefore become the third longest superhero film ever made so far, behind Zack Snyder’s Justice League (242 minutes) e Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes).

The Batman, which will be released in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022, sees Pattinson as the tenth actor to play Batman in a live-action production after Val Kilmer, Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Micheal Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale , Kevin Conroy and Ben Affleck. The actor received the role right after the departure of the latter, who played the character of DC Comics in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League.

Made by Warner Bros. and directed by Reeves himself – who also wrote the film with Mattson Tomlin – The Batman will also be played by Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle / Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál ) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson).

Here is the trailer.

