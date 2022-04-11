The Batman will officially land on HBO Max on Monday, April 18 | Entertainment

We already announced it a while ago: The Batman would arrive in April, but we specified, according to a specific failure on the HBO page, that it would be on the 19th. Now we can confirm, according to the HBO Max platform itself.which will be on Monday, April 18.

And it is that, as is already known, we must wait 45 days after the premiere to be able to enjoy Warner films on this platform. Taking into account the box office success of this film, it was easy to calculate the landing date.

In this way, Warner fulfills its promise to grant a period of exclusivity in cinemas these days to all its films throughout 2022, since The Batman hit theaters on March 4. We leave you the trailer WITHOUT SPOILERS, from our colleagues at HobbyConsolas.

As is well known, the movies from the DC metaverse are broadcast exclusively on the HBO Max platform. We already saw it in February with the premiere of The Suicide Squad, and the same will happen with The Batman.

The doubt regarding the day of the premiere is whether it was going to be the same date for Spain as for the United States. Finally and to everyone’s relief, that’s how it will be.

This new movie in the saga stars an initially bombarded critics Robert Pattinson, in the role of Batman. This will be immersed in a dangerous network of corruption that can only fight with the help of Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), the new Catwoman.

The film broke all box offices worldwide by raising $258 million at its debut (134 million in the United States and another 124 million in the international market) and became the best opening in North America after Spiderman: No Way Home.

Knowing all this, it is not surprising that there is already talk of a sequel, in addition to the confirmation that a Penguin spin-off series will be released on the platform with Colin Farrell as the protagonist.