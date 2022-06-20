The Batman: Zo Kravitz, the cat on the rooftops of Gotham

batman Robert Pattinson: 4 reasons for and against

Robert Pattinson: 4 reasons for and against Marvel Spider-Man’s True Mission: Save the Marvel Universe

Yes feline voluptuousness is synonymous with femininity, Catwoman is the apotheosis of that idea, a topic that comes from afar, even further than that TV series of Batman of the 1960s or that the first dark avenger comic created by Bob Kane in the 1940s. We would have to go back to Irma Vep, the thief who, clad in a very tight black suit, walked the rooftops of Paris in one of the most famous serials. silent by Louis Feuillade, the vampires (1915). Just over a century later, Zo Kravitz, the last Catwomanprolongs and furthers that fetish fantasy.

The poor boomers As we still remember Michelle Pfeiffer dressed in latex, we now see how Kravitz does more than just stare at Robert Pattinson in batman, which opens today. It incorporates the ambiguity of the black cat, already present in the comics, although always silenced on the small and big screen. Still nothing explicit, but Zo has confessed that she has played Selina Kyle as a bisexual womanin tune with the fluid contemporaneity and with the character who officially came out of the closet in number 39 of Catwoman, published in 2015.

Kravitz even allows to relate the premiere of The Batman with the terrible Ukrainian news: Zo’s great-grandfather was a Jew from kyivemigrated to the United States. His grandfather, Sy Kravitz, was already born in Brooklyn, and ended up marrying actress Roxie Roker, an African-American who also ended up marrying a white man on the 1970s TV series The Jeffersons. Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zo’s parents, were doomed to meet and procreate, since Bonet was in turn the daughter of an African American and a Central European Jew, and she also became known, as the rocker’s mother, with another TV series like the one already not so popular Bill Cosby.

The best mixes give even better mixes when mixed. But Zo was just three years old when she saw her beautiful parents part ways. Partly because of the dalliances of her father, who had just recorded Justify My Love (1990) with Madonna. Today all that is old news and Lenny gets along great with Jason Momoa, father of Lisa Bonet’s children. Zo is the one that has split up. She is now dating Channing Tatum.whom she will direct in what she will be, after producing and starring in the series High Fidelity, her first film as a director: a feminist thriller that responds to the coquettish title of Pussy Island.

Meanwhile, the display of cat looks both inside and outside batman they threaten at all times to overshadow Robert Pattinson. Her tan skin suits the character wonderfully, like Eartha Kitt’s in the 1960s TV series, or Halle Berry on the cat woman that, in 2004, almost ended his career. Berry became the first actress to pick up a Razzie for Worst Actress. She knew how to laugh at herself, and Hollywood compensated her with the role of Storm in X Mena saga through which Zo also traveled disguised as Angel Salvadore, a mutant with dragonfly wings and acid saliva.

The superhero had even voiced Catwoman in the lego movie (2017), although her body feels much better than those tiny pieces of plastic. We have seen her full body in kimithe very interesting thriller by Steven Soderbergh just released on HBO, where he wears a fluorescent blue half-length hair that rhymes with his pink and white wig.n The Batmanwhere the nocturnal avenger also acts as a melancholic waitress who mesh your name across the rooftops of the gothic city.