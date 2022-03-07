The Batman: Zo Kravitz’s Catwoman is praised by Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry

batman, the latest installment of the bat man in the cinema, has devastated the box office of half the planet. The Warner Bros. film presents Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne, adding to a long saga. But just as there are many Batmans on screen, so too there are many catwomena character who has been played by Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry. And yes, all three have wanted to congratulate to Zo Kravitz for his interpretation of selina kyle in the Matt Reeves movie.

Zo Kravitz receives widespread applause from other Catwomen in the cinema

Being Catwoman is not easy at all. Halle Berry does not regret having embodied her in the cinema, since she pocketed a good amount of millions in her account and despite the criticism, she has applied as a filmmaker to direct the character in the event that she has a solo tape. In any case, the last to be Kyle on the big screen was Zo Kravitz, who has prepared the role very thoroughly. The actress spent hours imitating cats, growing her nails and devouring comics. The interpreter of kimi posted on his Instagram a photo shoot of the character to celebrate the premiere of batman and the public overturned congratulating her. And among them, the named Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

its all so iconic if u ask me. #catwoman pic.twitter.com/6jaFTmfCRJ virgi SAW THE BATMAN (@kirbyskravitz) March 5, 2022

Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, applauded Kravitz with emojis of all kinds, showing support and encouragement. “Yesss! I can’t wait meow!”was Berry’s post in the new Kravitz post. Kravitz herself reciprocated these kitty cuddles from her companions with more feline emojis. Everything stays at home. But it was not the only one, because Anne Hathaway, who gave life to Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Risesand which had already given the blessing to Kravitz in 2019, also raved about it with a post on Instagram a few months ago. “Biggest congratulations to Zo Kravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one of her lives. Enjoy the ride, Selina.”wrote the actress on that occasion.

As we are told in cinemana the only Catwoman in film and television who has not yet applauded Kravitz’s work is Julie Newmaran actress who brought the character to life in the 1960s series. This mystery has not been resolved – who knows if he called her or not – but in Vandal Random We have dedicated ourselves to unraveling the mysteries of a film that we have especially loved.

And you, what do you think of Zo Kravitz’s Catwoman? batman It has been screened exclusively in theaters around the world since March 4.



