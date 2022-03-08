“The Batman”: Zoë Kravitz answers about crossover with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn | dc, robert pattinson, catwoman, catwoman | Cinema and series

James 14 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 81 Views

On its first weekend,batman” directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson managed to beat “Batman Begins” at the box office in a single day. Without a doubt, Pattinson’s interpretation as the batman and his chemistry with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman were fundamental to the success of the film.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Greecy falls in concert with an advanced pregnancy and causes concern to her fans

Written in CELEBRITIES the 3/8/2022 10:19 p.m. Greeicy Rendon and Mike Bahia they are about …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved