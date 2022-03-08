“The Batman”: Zoë Kravitz answers about crossover with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn | dc, robert pattinson, catwoman, catwoman | Cinema and series

On its first weekend,batman” directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson managed to beat “Batman Begins” at the box office in a single day. Without a doubt, Pattinson’s interpretation as the batman and his chemistry with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman were fundamental to the success of the film.

Kravitz’s version of Catwoman joins a list of DC Comics characters that have had notable adaptations, such as the harley quinn by Margot Robbie, who was introduced in the movie “Suicide Squad,” where she received praise for perfectly capturing the essence of the villain/heroine.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman in “The Batman.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Catwoman and Harley Quinn together?

Despite the fact that Batman is already known to be a new and separate cinematic universe to which Robbie’s Harley Quinn belongs, fans continue to dream of a possible crossover between Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

In a recent interview with Capital FM, Kravitz had this to say about it. “No one has mentioned it but honestly making this movie was very intense and difficult shooting undercover I think we were pleasantly surprised to have finished it but that would be great I think his version of that character is so funny and I would watch that movie,” he said.

Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad. Photo: DC Films

However, despite the wishes of the fans and the actresses, it is very likely that we will never see said crossover, since the character of Robbie is in another cinematographic universe, and according to a recent news from the media Giant Freakin Robot, filmmaker Matt Reeves would be planning to recruit Anya Taylor-Joy as Harley Quinn in her own universe.