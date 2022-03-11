The Batman: Zoe Kravitz receives support from Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway | Catwoman | Cinema and series

With the premiere of “The Batman”, fans have not only been able to see Robert Pattinson’s first participation as the bat but also Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman . With the movie in theaters, and with good box office receipts, more than one wonders what the reaction of the actors who once brought these characters to life has been.

Who have not been slow to show their feelings for the Matt Reeves tape are the actresses who gave life to Catwoman years ago. Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer teamed up to send their support for Kravitz and his debut in the DC world.

On her Instagram account, Kravitz posted several solo photos as Catwoman, as well as photos with Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman/Bruce Wayne. If we carefully read the comments on the publication, we can see that interpreters like Aaron Paul, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa and more celebrated the work of the actress.

But also, we notice that Berry and Pfeiffer shared their excitement over Zoe Kravitz’s visuals and performance in the film. Without delay, fans took notice of this interaction, with some referring to the trio as the “Catwoman squad,” while others called for the three to team up in real life.

Zoë Kravitz, Selina Kyle, Catwoman. Photo: @zoeisabellakravitz

Some also asked for the interaction of Anne Hathaway, who played Selina Kyle in 2012’s “The dark knight rises,” noting that she did not join in the messages. While she hasn’t yet, let’s remember what she told Variety in 2019 when it was announced that Kravitz would be the new Catwoman.

“My biggest congratulations to Zoe for landing the part of her life. Well, a life anyway. ⁣⁣Enjoy the ride, Selina,” she shared.

Selina Kyle and her appearance in Batman movies

In 1992, Michelle Pfeiffer was the one who brought Catwoman to the big screen in “Batman Returns”; for 2004, Halle Berry was chosen in “Catwoman”; and in 2012, it was Anne Hathaway’s turn in “The Dark Knight Rises.”