The Batman: Zoe Kravitz receives support from Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway | Catwoman | Cinema and series

James 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 57 Views

With the premiere of “The Batman”, fans have not only been able to see Robert Pattinson’s first participation as the batbut also Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. With the movie in theaters, and with good box office receipts, more than one wonders what the reaction of the actors who once brought these characters to life has been.

Source link

About James

Check Also

This is inside the new and sophisticated home of Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony’s ex

The model Diana Torres The 47-year-old had a long absence on his social networks where …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved