The Batman: Zoë Kravitz reveals that her version of Catwoman is bisexual

Brief spoilers below.

batman- 84% is about to be released and things couldn’t be better for the film. Through social networks, the first reviews appeared this morning and they are absolutely positive, acclaiming Matt Reeves’ achievement with the Dark Knight and celebrating the interpretation of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. The latter recently interviewed Pedestrian, confirming a very special trait of her Catwoman: this version is a bisexual woman.

In DC comics, some versions of Catwoman have already been presented as a member of the LGBT community, however, on the big screen we have only seen incarnations of heterosexual women who feel a great attraction to Batman. With Zoe Kravitz things will be different and a short scene in the movie will confirm it.

The interviewer of pedestrianas a member of the LGBT community and a big fan of Gatúbela, questioned Zoe on the possibility that Selina Kyle is a bisexual woman, speaking about her experience in the short article on the website:

I felt it was necessary to ask Zoë and The Batman director Matt Reeves if this possible nod to Selina’s sexuality was intentional or just wishful thinking on my part. Well, according to Zoë, my interpretation was accurate: ‘That’s definitely how I interpreted that, that they had some sort of romantic relationship,’ Zoë told me.

The journalist from pedestrian talks about a moment in the film in which Selina arrives at her apartment and refers to Anika, the woman who lives with her, as “baby”, which made her intuit a bisexual relationship between the two. During her separate interview with Matt Reevesthe director offered an explanation about the relationship between Kyle and Anika:

[La película es] very faithful to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s not Catwoman yet, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there. And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I talked to Zoë early on and one of the things she said that I loved was, ‘She’s drawn to the outcasts because she was an outcast, and because she really wants to take care of them and Selina already it doesn’t want to be like that; Anika is like a stray and she loves it. Actually, she represents this connection that she has with her mother, who she lost.’

Even though Reeves comments that it was not the intention to make her bisexual from the beginning, she agrees with the public interpreting it that way. Here the rest of her statements:

So I don’t think we intended to go straight that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous deep fondness for that character, more than a sexual thing, but there was supposed to be a pretty intimate relationship between them.

In addition to Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Robert Pattinson like Batman, the new dark knight movie will star Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. After a long wait caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the film opens in Mexican theaters on March 2. With so many positive reviews appearing online, we can be certain that a memorable show awaits in the company of Gotham City’s new guardian.

