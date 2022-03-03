The Batman: Zoë Kravitz reveals that she drank milk as a cat to get into the role of Catwoman

batman- 85% is already in theaters and critics have been very generous with this new version. Overall, there has been a lot of positive talk about Matt Reeves’ vision for this story, Robert Pattinson’s great performance as Batman, and how well other great and popular characters like the Riddler (Paul Dano), Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Oswald (Colin Farrell) and, of course, Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). The great love of the hero is not easy to translate to the big screen, but the opinions confirm that a good job was done in giving it depth and not tying it entirely to the protagonist. Of course, the presence of the actress is essential and she worked different aspects and ideas to find the right path for her Selina Kyle.

Catwoman is as famous as Batman himself and the relationship between the two is one of the most analyzed and loved in the entire DC universe. The notorious thief represents many of the things the hero wants to combat in Gotham, but she’s also a loyal ally in times of need, and someone who can see through her mask to find her most vulnerable spots. Over the years, both in film and television adaptations and in comics, their romance has gone through various stages, but as much as it seems that they finally find common ground, their respective ideals and positions on the world make your love is impossible.

The character is really important to the Batman mythology and becomes a necessity for any adaptation. In the cinema, the most famous to date is Michelle Pfeiffer, but people also welcomed Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, although it was considered that there was not much to explore from her, as it was another example of how badly Christopher Nolan writes his female characters. Is Zoe Kravitz who is now fighting for his place among these personalities.

Zoe Kravitz is best known for her work on movies like Mad Max: Fury Road – 97% and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, as well as in the Big Little Lies series – 92% and High Fidelity – 93%, and his work on Batman can serve as a new impetus for his career. Her portrayal of Catwoman is considered one of the film’s greatest virtues thanks to her chemistry with Pattinson as the actress really understands this version of the character, her past, her way of life and the connection between her with the hero.

Precisely because of his presence and the style he carries in batman, much has been said about how he worked the character. In old interviews, Kravitz had explained that his intention was to add subtle feline elements to Selina’s movements and clothing. In addition to the mask she wears that seems to give her cat ears, the thief also sports very long fingernails like claws, moves with a certain swagger, and fights like a stray cat, all decisions of the actress. During her most recent visit to The Jimmy Fallon Show (via comicbook.com), the host asked her if part of her preparation included drinking milk like cats do, to which she replied:

Yes I did that! I did it. Maybe? I’m a method actress, man!

Kravitz also spoke again about how he lived with cats to better understand their ways:

I saw a lot of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight. And what interested me the most was the fact that you can’t read his face at all. That’s why I think people get a little scared of them. You can’t know what they’re going to do… They don’t care! They were the hardest thing to control during the shoot. We were doing crazy stunts and that was all good. But trying to get a cat to stay in one place? Impossible.

In other interviews, Zoë Kravitz clarified that Matt Reeves kept her aware of the moments where being too feline was not working, and that is that he wanted to keep the environment and the characters in a more realistic and less exaggerated tone than old versions. batman revealed Catwoman’s past to us, but as with the rest of the characters it was only the beginning and the actress is expected to return for the sequels that are already in the works.

