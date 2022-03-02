‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz Reveals the Advice She Received from Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry to Play Catwoman – CINEMABLEND

Next March 2, ‘The Batman’ will land on the billboard in Mexico. And since the Matt Reeves movie is just around the corner, Zoë Kravitz revealed that she has been in contact with two former Catwoman: Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

A new story of Gotham City is about to hit cinemas in our country with batmanmovie directed by Matt Reevesstarring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitzwho recently revealed that he was in contact with michelle pfeiffer and Halle Berryfrom whom he received valuable advice, especially when it came to two actresses who played the same character in Batman Returns and Catwoman.

This was shared during an interview with the YouTube channel Jake’s Takesthere he mentioned that the two actresses did not hesitate for a moment to show their support: “The women I’ve been in contact with, Michelle and Halle, have been very supportive. I think the message I get from them is to make it mine.”“.

This is what Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry looked like as Catwoman in 1992 and 2004.



No matter if it was Pfeiffer or Berry, the advice was always the same: focus on creating your own version of Catwoman. Although he appreciated the support, Kravitz did not hesitate to confess that, in principle, he never sought the complete approval of any other actress, but somehow he did follow his advice.

The answer is not necessarily to seek their approval, but to expect their support.

Zoë Kravitz co-stars in ‘The Batman’ alongside Robert Pattinson.



Earlier this month, the star of moon fall and Woundchatted with Pop Culture and took a moment to send a public message to Zoe Kravitz: “Just be brave and bring your own interpretation to the role. I think she’s going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can’t wait to see her performance.”.

batman It will hit the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards on March 2 through a preview. The film also features the participation of Barry Keoghan, paul dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright.