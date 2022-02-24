‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz said Robert Pattinson ‘kept sweating’ over her for 1 scene

Matt Reeves’ the batman stars Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and Bruce Wayne aka Batman. Playing the iconic roles of Batman and standing out from his predecessors like Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton comes with acting challenges. However, the wardrobe has its own obstacles for the actors. And Pattinson realized this while he was on top of Kravitz during one particular scene. During an interview for batman, Zoë Kravitz said Robert Pattinson “kept sweating” while on top of her.

Zoe Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz said her most memorable scene from ‘The Batman’ was a fight where Robert Pattinson was on top of her and still sweating.

Rolling for Matt Reeves’ the batman The movie started in 2020, and one of the first scenes Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson starred in was an intense fight scene. Batman, Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman collide several times in the film, leading to many fights.

However, filming until 2020 and 2021, bat Man star Kravitz said one scene caught his eye, but not for the reason you might expect.

“The most memorable scene,” Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly. “Maybe it’s because it was the first day, but I always think about the fight we have in the mayor’s mansion. Also, it was our first scene together.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/N_LStVwKLSo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

However, Kravitz and Pattinson still had to adjust to their costumes at the time, leading to a hilarious moment between them. who thought the batman set could provoke so many laughs?

“It was a major fight, and then you were still getting used to the hood, and there’s a moment where you’re on top of me on a table, and it’s really hot in the suit, and he was still sweating on me.” Kravitz told Pattinson, laughing.

‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson compared trying to keep his sweat from dripping on Zoë Kravitz to Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’

Both Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson laughed at filming the batman scene. Pattinson revealed that Batman’s bat suit can be a bit restrictive.

“There is only one place where sweat can be released, and that is directly between the [eyes]Pattinson laughed. “I would fall right between Zoë’s eyes [and] run down your nose.

While every actor from Ben Affleck to Christian Bale had various struggles with the iconic Batman suit, few had one as specific as Pattinson.

“We would be like [on top of each other]”, said Kravitz, trying to imitate what they were like. “And he was just trying to do the scene, but he was also just looking at the bead of sweat that he knew was about to fall.”

“I could almost feel it quivering on the tip of my nose, like ‘don’t fall!’ It is like Mission Impossible,” he said. Robert Pattinson compared the moment the batman set with Zoë Kravitz in the iconic scene where Tom Cruise’s character had to stop a bead of sweat from triggering an alarm.

The actor of ‘The Batman’ confessed that he had a hard time adapting to the bat suit

Pattinson breathed a sigh of relief when he landed the part (he was worried about Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne auditions). However, he still needed time to adjust.

“That was a pretty rough introduction to the characters,” Pattinson said. “Matt likes to do a lot of takes. And we were filming the fight, and it’s hard to fight in those suits. And we were doing that for weeks, and then we tried to put character stuff in between hits.”

the batman However, stars Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson agreed that their costumes took a while to get used to. Portraying complex characters with restricted movement presented them with many challenges.

Fans can catch the Bat and the Cat when Matt Reeves the batman releases on March 4, 2022.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Trailer Reportedly Hides an ‘Arkham Origins’ Easter Egg