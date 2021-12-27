The Batman, Zoë Kravitz talks about the new look of her Catwoman!

Fans recently commented on Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman seen in The Batman trailer. The actress will play the role after big names like Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. The production looked for a way to honor all versions of the character by putting in something new. We can see it especially in the costume.

The work on this evolution of the costume started right away, and it was not easy, as Kravitz herself remembers. “It was an absolutely collaborative process – anyway, in terms of character, look and what she was wearing … our costume designer came to New York exactly a week after I had the part to meet me and measure and start the conversation about Catwoman, “she recalled. the actress in an interview with BuzzFeed. “Matt [Reeves] he’s a very collaborative director who likes to get to know the person playing the character, so I didn’t have to fight for any aspect: that’s how it was designed. “

At some point, of course, the conversation turned to a fundamental point of the costume: the claws. When production shutdown due to covid-19 protocols, the team looked for a way to honor Catwoman’s razor-sharp claws in a … new way. “We developed the costume all together, as a team and, to be honest, the nails were not originally intended“Kravitz admitted.” We shot for two months before the quarantine and then there was the break, so at that moment I started growing my nails because I could avoid having a manicure and then I came up with this idea to go come on … so I called Matt and said, ‘I got this idea, we should make some crazy, bitchy, gorgeous and scary nails, that look like claws. I didn’t have nail polish so they looked more like claws and we were able to incorporate this thing at the last second“.

What do you think of this detail? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, while we wait to see the film, we enjoy the new trailer for The Batman!