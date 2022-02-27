‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz Was Rejected From Christian Bale’s Trilogy Because Of Her Skin Tone – CINEMABLEND

The Hollywood industry has been branded for discriminatory actions throughout history. Although many things have changed, Zoë Kravitz had a bad experience when she was denied a casting in Christian Bale’s Batman trilogy.

the premiere of batman It is just around the corner; the next March 2 will hit the billboards of our country the new film Matt Reeves with a cast led by Robert Pattinson, paul dano, Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitzwho is about to present us with a new version of Catwoman, however, 10 years ago she was discriminated against for her skin tone, denying her the possibility of casting for Batman: The Dark Knight Rises with Christian Bale.

It is not a secret that the industry of Hollywood has starred in a series of scandals related to multiple forms of discrimination, from gender inequality, salary issues and, sadly, racial. The 34-year-old Californian actress had to face the latter when she tried to be part of the last chapter of the trilogy of the Dark Knight of Christopher Nolan.

Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle in her early stages as Catwoman.



This was revealed during an interview with the magazine Nylon in 2015, who recalled how in 2012 they denied him that audition: “In the last Batman movie, they told me I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going to be urban.'”.

It was like: ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the part like, ‘What’s up, Batman? What’s about you?”

In 2012, Zoë Kravitz sought to audition for ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Rises,’ but was denied due to her skin tone.



On the other hand, the protagonist of Kimi He did not reveal what role he was originally looking for, especially since it was one with little participation. In those years the production leaned towards Anne Hathaway to play the role of Catwoman. Had Kravitz already set his sights on this character?

These statements made reference to the discrimination he received Zoe Kravitz due to his skin tone, who in his own words, was designated as “urban”. However, time and his work gave him a new opportunity for the ambitious project of Matt Reeveswhere he will be in charge of presenting a version of Selina Kyle long before she became Catwoman in all her lyrics.

batman also has the participation of Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro. Don't forget that you will be able to enjoy this film starting next March 2nd in theaters across the country.