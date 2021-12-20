The Batman, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is shown in a new photo

The new year will bring with it the much coveted The Batman by Matt Reeves: The film with Robert Pattinson will make its theatrical debut next March, giving us not only a new version of the Gotham hero after those of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, but also a brand new Catwoman.

Already in recent days Zoe Kravitz had made fans crazy by showing us the new haircut of her Selina Kyle: in a new photo released by Empire, however, ours is shown with the face well covered by a balaclava, without however losing an ounce of the charm that distinguishes the actress and the character who already belonged to Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

Kravitz’s magnetic gaze is unmistakable even with his face covered in this new photo in which, tools of the trade in hand, the famous villain seems intent on sneaking into some place where, we suppose, his presence is not too welcome. Catwoman, we remember, will be part of a well-fed roster of villains along with the Riddler of Paul Dano and the Penguin of an unrecognizable Colin Farrell.

What do you think? Are you confident for this new version of the character? Let us know in the comments! Second Robert PattinsonMeanwhile, Bruce Wayne is going to be really crazy in The Batman.