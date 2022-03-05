The Batman: Zöe Kravitz’s character in the Spider-Man universe | Mary-Jane | DC Movies | Marvel | nnda nnlt | FAME

Zoe Kravitz has remarkably shone in the film”batman”, which has only been released for a few days, and it is not for less because her great talent for acting fell perfectly in the role of Catwoman that she played and that did not fit her at all, considering that character it is multifaceted and certainly unpredictable.

Although he is now succeeding thanks to the latest DC movie, in the past he tried to achieve his big dreams when he was part of the cinematic universe of spider-manalthough it seems that everything was just expectations because it is not a job that is remembered much of her.

That is why we will remember that occasion, in which the daughter of the actor and musician Lenny Kravitztried his luck with the Marvel character, the production company’s competition in which he has received endless positive reviews for his good work.

Zöe Kravitz brought Catwoman to life in “The Batman” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

WHO DID ZOË KRAVITZ PLAY IN THE SPIDER-MAN UNIVERSE?

The 33-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz participated in the animated film “Spider-Man: a new universe”, lending her voice to the classic character of Mary Jane, partner of Peter Parker.

The film was a notable box office success and various positive and negative reviews, but for Kravitz it could have meant the luxury of having participated in both Marvel and DC productions despite the fact that both companies are direct competitors.

Zoë Kravitz lent her voice to the character of Mary Jane in “Spider-Man: a new universe” (Photo: Sony)

WILL YOU PARTICIPATE IN THE SPIDER-MAN SAGA AGAIN?

Because the collection was positive in “Spider-Man: a new universe” It was confirmed that there would be two more films of the same and the first of them is scheduled to be released in 2023.

At the moment it is unknown if Zoë Kravitz is going to lend her voice again for the character she played, but it could be that not after her participation in “The Batman”.

Finally, the speculations may be present, but everything will depend on the production of the tape.

WILL “THE BATMAN” HAVE A SECOND PART?

Until now, Warner Bros. has not confirmed a second “Dark Knight” movie, but apparently at the end of the first installment, in the scene of the mid-credits and in the bonus clip at the end of the credits, the way is prepared to continue the Batman story.

In fact, at the film’s UK premiere, director Matt Reeves spoke to The Independent about his future plans, and while he remained humble about the film’s reception, he admitted it’s hard not to see it as the start of a cinematographic universe, above all, due to the large number of spin-offs that already have the green light in hbo max.

“You don’t do number one like there’s going to be a number two. You have to do number one like you’re fighting for fences and it has to be a story that stands and lives on its own. But I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We’re already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin (Farrel), which goes to be great And we’re also working on other things, but we’ve started talking about another movie.”, he shared. MORE DETAILS HERE.