the batmobile is almost ready to terrorize the Californian streets

Batman’s cars have always been the co-stars of the Batman story. In a certain sense they have become icons, so much so that often some particularly ferocious sports cars are jokingly referred to as “batmobili”. However, among all the models there is one that has really left its mark, and it is the Tumbler.

This batmobile joined the adventures of Batman in the film trilogy played by Christian Bale, and immediately became a star. The Tumbler had almost nothing sporting, indeed, it had nothing in common with a standard car. More than a car we can talk about a small tank with a particularly sporty and menacing line.

After the release of the films we have seen numerous reproductions of this vehicle, some destined to become simple showcars, others capable of moving but not really suitable for use on the road, but from today things change. The specimen you see in the video is in fact fully functional, and can legally circulate on the streets of California. Yes, you read that correctly.

The vehicle rebuild process is currently nearing completion, but the owner reports an 85% completion rate. Some details and finishes are still missing, in particular with regard to the front of the car and the complete painting of all the body panels, but otherwise the batmobile is fully functional and ready to sow panic on the Californian roads.

The car belongs to Lambo Jesus, a famous Lamborghini fan, ed was built by Marc Irvin, a robotics expert who is also the man behind the monsters Jurassic Park: The Lost World and Godzilla. Irvin started building the Tumbler nine years ago, but then abandoned the project, until today, when Lambo Jesus decided to buy and complete it.

Loading... Advertisements

The stage presence of this car is absolutely breathtaking, and it cannot be otherwise taking into account that it measures the beauty of 2591 mm in width and at the rear it is fitted with 4 wheels fitted with specific offroad tires for mud which measure 42 inches in diameter. The roar is no exception, and is the work of the 5.9-liter V8 engine built and prepared like the old NASCAR engines.

Watching the video you will realize how many details there are to look at and contemplate on this incredible project made entirely by hand. In its current form, still unfinished and devoid of the classic matte black color, it already leaves you breathless, and we can’t wait to lay our eyes on the finished project.

And speaking of batmobili, do you remember them all? If any model is missing, we recommend this video in which designer Frank Stephenson analyzes the evolution of the design of the cars used by the Dark Knight. And while you’re at it, take a look at the first images of the new batmobile that will drive the Batman played by Robert Pattinson.