the Batmobile, those of 007 and more

Here is how much all the cars of the most famous and famous films cost: there are really something for all budgets and for all tastes.

In one way or another, cars have always been the protagonists of films in their own way. There are those in which the whole film or most of it takes place, those that we see darting at very high speed, those capable of traveling in time, those that in reality do not even exist and those that even fly. But if all the cars we saw in the cinema were really for sale, how much would they cost? Not all of them are within reach of all budgets.

How much do 007’s cars cost

One of the most famous movie cars of all is theAston Martin DB5 driven by James Bond in all his films starting from the third chapter, Goldfinger (it is also one of the cars of No Time To Die). How much? The one with the various accessories, including the rotating plates, the machine guns and the command to spray gas and oil has been reproduced and costs over 3 million euros.

No Time to Die

In the first two films of the saga, Goldfinger and Thunderball, agent 007 can be seen driving a ‘Aston Martin DB4. The price of this car, always equipped with all the James Bond options, is lower than that of the next model: about 2.5 million euros. However, it is not for all budgets.

How much does the Back to the Future car cost?

Another very famous cinema car is the DeLorean DMC-12 of the trilogy of Back to the Future, the car that thanks to Doc’s modifications is able to travel in time. If the catalyst flow that in the film carries the car in the past were also inserted inside it, the price would be around 48,000 euros.

Speaking of this mythical vehicle, did you know that there is also the electric DeLorean DMC-12 and the hydrogen one? In addition to making you travel in time, it also makes you respect the environment.

Loading... Advertisements

DeLorean rear light

How much do the cars in the movies cost

Among the most famous cars in movies (and comics) is the Batmobile. Let’s look at the one led by the Batman played by Christian Bale in The dark Knight. If it really existed it would cost around € 7,750,000. Bruce Wayne could have afforded it.

You have to be a millionaire to buy the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the one with which Harry and Ron travel to Hogwarts. Without the magic, to make it fly it would have to become a kind of plane and the cost of the vehicle would reach almost 1,300,000 euros.

Much more within everyone’s reach Cadillac Ecto-1 used by the Ghostbusters in Ghostbusters: the price would be around 30,580 euros (without ghosts, hopefully). A similar price to Mel Gibson’s The Intercepton in Mad Max: the car is actually a Ford Falcon GT and costs 30,150 euros.